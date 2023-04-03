The production team behind hit BBC show The Traitors are looking for individuals to head up to the Scottish highlands and join host Claudia Winkleman for the anticipated second season of the reality show.

In an announcement, a video was released on the BBC One official Twitter page on Monday, April 3, with links to how people can apply to become a contestant. The short clip showed Claudia, and a cloaked person, who turned out to be Friends star Courtney Cox, excitedly encouraging people to get involved.

In February, the BBC confirmed that The Traitors would be returning following the success of its first series. Staggeringly, 3.4million viewers tuned in to watch all 12 episodes, which were released on BBC IPlayer.

Speaking on the new series, Claudia Winkleman, said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense. We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season.

“They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships. We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

How to apply:

To be cast in the show, you would need to be over the age of 18, have the right to live in the UK, and be available for six weeks over the summer/autumn 2023 period.

The website also states that you cannot participate if you are employed at All3media Group and/or the BBC, or have any immediate family who work for either companies.