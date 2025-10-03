The top 20 things Brits would use AI for, research reveals

Brits would most like AI to take control of doing the weekly shop, planning meals and sending birthday messages | SWNS

Brits would like AI to take control of doing the weekly shop, planning meals – and sending birthday messages.

A study of 2,000 adults found 49 per cent would happily let the tech take over certain menial tasks – with 24 per cent content to have it clean their home.

While 19 per cent would have it sort out their social calendar, 22 per cent would be like to leave it to book holidays, and 32 per cent would like it to compare insurance and broadband quotes.

The study also found 76 per cent already use AI to some extent, with 15 per cent doing so as often as once a day.

But while 74 per cent are confident in their understanding of it, 26 per cent don’t feel quite so knowledgeable.

The research was commissioned by Currys ahead of its first AI-Mazing Awards this October, which celebrates the best AI-enabled retail products.

AI spokesperson for the brand, Caitlin Mellor, said: “AI isn’t just something from sci-fi movies - it’s already in our homes and shopping baskets.

“Our research shows that while many people are still unsure what AI really is, they’re very open to using it when it makes life easier.

“We’re really only at the very beginning of the journey when it comes to this tech – its potential to improve our lives is immense.”

The study also found 68 per cent are willing to learn more about AI than they know already – suggesting even those apprehensive about it aren’t closed off to it.

And while 21 per cent of all adults are concerned and worried by the tech, 32 per cent are curious but cautious, while 20 per cent are excited and optimistic.

Carried out through OnePoll, the research also found 25 per cent of adopters consider AI to be their friend, with 18 per cent having asked it for help with their love life.

While 62 per cent have depended on it for therapy sessions, wellbeing advice, and more general life guidance.

And of those who’ve done so, 49 per cent have chosen to follow the advice of AI rather than that of a friend or partner.

It also emerged 47 per cent of users thank for the tech for its help after using it, while 39 per cent say please when making requests.

Currys’ AI spokesperson, Caitlin Mellor added: “We’re passionate about guiding consumers through the AI revolution.

“The potential is massive, with the tech already making a huge difference to people’s day-to-day lives.

“Our awards will highlight some of the very best AI-powered goods available in what is arguably the fastest-growing technological advancement at the moment.”

Top 20 things Brits would use AI for:

Checking best prices before buying Comparing bills/ insurance/ broadband Meal planning Remembering important deadlines Food shopping Keeping track of subscriptions and cancelling unused ones Cleaning (e.g. robot vacuums, smart appliances) Managing bills and admin Organising paperwork/ receipts Monitoring energy use and adjusting for savings Smart appliances (fridges that suggest meals, washing machines that auto-dose detergent) Sending birthday/ holiday messages Booking travel What to watch on TV Booking GP/ dental appointments Paying bills on time Planning social events Ordering repeat prescriptions Renewing car/ home/ health insurance Helping children with homework