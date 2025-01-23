The surprising superfood you don't need to feel guilty eating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For years, Brits have been getting it wrong, steering clear of potatoes out of fear that they’re making us fat and unhealthy, but new research shows that it isn’t true.

The starchy humble potato is actually a superfood that’s packed with essential nutrients.

Spuds, which became a veggie pariah thanks to the rise in popularity of low-carb diets like Atkins and keto, have long been put on the “unhealthy” list for many Brits, but that doesn’t stop nearly a third of us eating potatoes three times a week.

Nearly half of Brits (47 per cent) wrongly believe that potatoes cause weight gain, and over two-thirds (68 per cent) of Gen Z admit they are unaware of potatoes’ health benefits as they’re packed with vitamins, minerals, and gut-friendly fibre.

Nearly half of Brits (47 per cent) wrongly believe that potatoes cause weight gain, according to the study | Nanna Tate/Cover Images

Just under half of the 2,000 Brits polled (48 per cent) rarely eat baked potatoes or avoid them all together, opting for French fries instead, according to Nanna Tate a new potato brand set to disrupt everything we think we know about potatoes. By peeling and frying them, they’re missing out on the nutrients in potato skin, such as energy-giving complex carbohydrates and key nutrients like vitamin C, thiamine (Vitamin B1) and potassium.

Nanna Tate is on a mission to show how potatoes can be healthy and taste good. They have partnered with fitness instructor and potato fan Alice Liveing to do so via potato powered fitness classes and healthy and tasty recipes with potatoes as the star of the show.

Alice Liveing said: “Potatoes are such an essential part of fuelling your body for everyone and especially for anyone leading an active lifestyle.

“They’re a primary energy source and help support muscle recovery, maintain strength, and keep us feeling energised throughout the day.”