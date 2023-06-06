A list of the rarest and most valuable coins in circulation has been revealed by Change Checker - serving as a reminder to check your spare change, as it could be worth a small fortune. It comes after the latest Scarcity Index report was published in May 2023.

The list was compiled by website Change Checker , which helps find, identify, collect, and swap circulating coins. It has been broken down into three different categories - the rarest 50p pieces , as well as 10p and £2 coins currently in circulation.

According to Change Checke r, these are the UK’s rarest and most sought-after 10p pieces.

The rarest 10p pieces currently in circulation

Change Checker noted that a maximum of just 304,000 of each A-Z 10p design entered circulation in 2018 and 2019, making them some of the most sought-after coins out there. “So make sure you keep your eyes peeled for them in your change,” it said in its report.

“One to keep your eye on” is the Angel of the North 10p, which has climbed a massive 20 places since its last update in November 2022. The Angel of the North sculpture in Gateshead has become one of the most recognizable pieces of public art and is thought to be the largest sculpture of an angel in the world.

Only 304,000 of these coins were issued between 2018 and 2019. According to Coin Hunter , they are worth between £10 for those issued in 2018 and £20 for those issued in 2019.

The Angel of the North 10p remains ‘one of the rarest coins out there’.

Change Checker also reported “big moves” from the Bond 007 10p, which is up 14 places possibly down to the recent anniversary marking 60 years since the first James Bond book was published. 220,000 of these coins dated 2018 were struck to enter circulation and worth between £5.50 and £8.