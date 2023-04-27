The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will bid viewers one final ‘Thank You and Goodnight’ as the last episodes of the show air on Prime Video. The Emmy-winning show announced earlier this year that the fifth season would be its last, and fans aren’t ready to say goodbye.

The fast-talking comedy first debuted in 2017 created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who are best known for their creation of GIlmore Girls (not season seven, don’t worry). The show centres around picture-perfect housewife Midge Maisel’s journey after her husband Joel has an affair, turning her pain and anger into a career as a stand-up.

Since its debut the show has become a beloved staple with many falling for its flawless set and costume design that takes us to the 1950’s. Not to mention the dialogue, from the Upper East Side to the Catskills, the show has never missed a beat.

The show has been awarded 20 Emmy Awards and 54 Emmy nominations through its first three seasons. Rachel Brosnahan, who plays Midge, has won an Emmy, two Golden Globes, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Critics Choice Awards for her role. Something that has never been accomplished by an actor in any one series.

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios released a statement following the announcement of the show’s ending saying: “Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling.

“The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life. This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season. I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

So, when is the last episode of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel set to air? Here’s everything you need to know.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel last episode release date

The final episode of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel will air on May 26, 2023.

Just as Midge stuns crowds in the show, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel wowed audiences, earning Prime Video 242 million minutes in viewing time.

How Many Episodes Are In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five will feature nine episodes which will be released over seven weeks.

How to watch The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Prime Video has released the first three episodes of the final season so far. If you are an Amazon Prime member you can watch the first three episodes right now for free.

If you’re not subscribed to Amazon Prime, you can sign up for £8.99 per month, or £95 per year. If you have never been an Amazon Prime subscriber you are entitled to a 30 day free trial, which is more than enough time to binge the first four seasons.

American actress Rachel Brosnahan, won Best Actress TV Series Musical or Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel at the Golden Globes 2019. Photo: PA

The free trial will give full access to all of the benefits of Prime, including exclusive Amazon deals, free books with Prime Reading, access to two million songs on Amazon Music, gaming content with Prime Gaming, photo hosting and of course Prime Video.