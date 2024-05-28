The 'Godfather of Punk', Iggy Pop discusses his new pleasures in life

Iggy Pop has lifted the lid on what gives him pleasure in his golden years – baths and rubber ducks.

The ‘Godfather of Punk’ revealed his hedonistic heyday is now in the past, with The Stooges frontman embracing more tranquil surroundings these days.

He said: “I like baths, sometimes with a rubber duck and bubbles – yeah definitely bubbles.”

The punk icon made the revelation at a listening party at Cannes Film Festival, hosted by Magnum, adding: “Sometimes I get really upset if it’s getting late in the day and I think to myself that I haven’t done anything I really like.

“And music is what gives me pleasure you know, well music and the sea.

“That’s my default setting, so I’m always putting my pleasure first – I can get really desperate to seek pleasure – and when that happens usually it means someone takes me to the beach.

“Chill for me is about 95 per cent of life, I’m chill all the time.”

Iggy recorded a new version of his 1997 hit ‘The Passenger’

Love and privacy

The ‘Lust for Life’ singer went on to confirm the two main elements he now needs to make him feel euphoric – love and privacy – adding: “If I get both of those in one day, then it’s WOW.”

But he reiterated he still gets these feelings from music, saying: “Euphoria for me needs an external kind of agency – like a killer piece of music that just makes you [go] ‘WOAH'!

“And you’re full of surprise and it takes you somewhere.”

When asked about his inspirations, he quipped: “James Brown, Jerry Lewis – you know, the old boys and then for somebody younger… Keith Richards.”

The rock star was speaking at a listening party after teaming up with another music icon, Siouxsie Sioux, to record a new version of his 1977 hit ‘The Passenger’ for a Magnum ice cream advert to launch its new Pleasure Express range, which is made up of three new flavours – Euphoria, Wonder and Chill.

Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan was also in attendance to celebrate the release of the ‘Honey – Remix EP’, which is part of the ice cream brand’s ‘Wherever Pleasure Takes You’ campaign.

Grammy-nominated Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan arriving at Magnum Beach in Cannes, France to celebrate the release of the ‘Honey - Remix EP’

Making time for chill moments

Troye Sivan said: “With music, it’s easy to get one thing right, maybe a lyric that says how you feel, or a production that sounds like what you want, but to get everything right?

“That’s when you can really say you’ve captured a mood or a feeling which is the real challenge and what we’re trying to achieve with our music.

“It really comes down to making time for the chill moments of pleasure in my day to day, like spending time with my family.