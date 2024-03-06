The Budget 2024 live: will Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance or income tax? Latest updates and analysis
Jeremy Hunt is set to deliver his most important Budget as Chancellor, with the Tories facing electoral wipe out.
Some polls have Rishi Sunak's party more than 20 points behind Labour, and Hunt is desperate to give the government a Budget boost ahead of the general election later this year. Both the Chancellor and Prime Minister have expressed their desire to cut taxes, however they are constrained by the UK's struggling economy and high borrowing costs.
Follow our live blog below for the latest news, updates and analysis from the 2024 Spring Budget.
What will Hunt do with fuel duty?
A conundrum for Jeremy Hunt is what to do with fuel duty. It is expected he will maintain the current 5p cut, which will cost around £5bn-a-year. Hunt has been under huge pressure from backbench Tories, who have been teaming up with rival party Reform UK, to maintain this.
Last month, firebrand Tory backbencher Jonathan Gullis presented a petition of more than 120,000 signatories to No10 Downing Street, urging the government not to increase fuel duty.
Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox, founder of campaign group FairFuelUK, told NationalWorld: “The Budget is actually a pivotal moment leading up to the general election, it’s crucial to what voters are going to do. They’ve got to really make a difference in people’s cost of living, I’ve written a private letter to Jeremy Hunt, Jonathan [Gullis] has seen that, challenging him to cut fuel duty by 20p per litre.”
Cox organised for 40 MPs, including Suella Braverman, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, to sign a letter to Hunt urging him not to increase fuel duty. In both cases, Tories are working alongside Reform UK as part of the FairFuel campaign.
The other issue for Hunt is that the Office for Budget Responsibility has included scrapping the freeze as part of their calculations that debt will come down (very slightly) after five years, which is one of the government's fiscal rules. So if the Chancellor keeps fuel duty as is he will have to money from somewhere else.
Biggest beneficiaries of potential NI cut are those on £50K-a-year
The Resolution Foundation has said that the predicted two percentage point cut to National Insurance will benefit those on £50,000-a-year the most, with a net gain of £1,200. However, if you earn less than £19,000 you will be worse off due tax thresholds likely being frozen.
Whether to unfreeze income tax brackets is another big question for Jeremy Hunt in the Budget today. Over the last year, Hunt has frozen income tax bands, which has led to the overall tax burden (the amount of tax people are paying compared to GDP) at its highest level since the Second World War.
The reason for this is that over the last few years, inflation has skyrocketed and that has pushed wages up (albeit at a lower rate). That has then pushed people into higher tax bands - for example from the tax-free allowance into the 20% rate, and from there into the higher and top rates. This means that merely by freezing income tax thresholds, the Treasury is raking in a lot more tax than the year before.
Hunt is under pressure from Tory backbenchers to reduce these tax bands. It’s not a great look for the Conservatives to be seen as the party of high tax. And it means that those on the lowest salaries will end up paying more tax, despite the National Insurance cut, as they get pulled into higher brackets.
Will Hunt announce a vaping levy?
The Chancellor is expected to announce a tax on vaping products in the Budget today. This would charged to manufacturers and importers of the liquid in vapes, which are currently only subject to VAT. Similar to tobacco products, the measures would essentially make vapes more expensive to buy.
Unsurprisingly vaping companies are against this, claiming it could stop people from quitting smoking. Dan Marchant, founding member of the UK Vaping Industry Association, said: "The government needs to be extremely careful that they do not shoot their own Smokefree 2030 plans in the foot, and any taxation needs to be considered very carefully.
"Outside of the harm reduction benefits, the next biggest motivational factor for smokers switching to vaping is the very significant financial savings. The Treasury needs to be extremely cautious not to take this away and actually discourage smokers from switching, making the goal of a smoke-free generation unattainable.
"Ireland was going to place a tax on vaping products, but the idea was dropped in December over ‘concerns it would discourage smokers from quitting." Remember Rishi Sunak wants to ban cigarettes from the younger general permanently.
Hunt leaves Downing Street
Jeremy Hunt has just left Downing Street and is on his way to Parliament. He was pictured outside No10 with the famous red box.
Hunt makes pre-Budget comments
Jeremy Hunt has been speaking ahead of the Budget. He said: “Because of the progress we’ve made because we are delivering on the Prime Minister’s economic priorities we can now help families with permanent cuts in taxation."
I presume he is referring to inflation halving, because the PM's other two priorities were to grow the economy and cut national debt both of which are not happening.
He said: “We do this not just to give help where it is needed in challenging times. But because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity and more prosperity.”
Just a reminder that under this government, with certain mitigating factors like Covid and the Ukraine war energy crisis, the tax burden is at its highest level since the Second World War.
He added that growth “cannot come from unlimited migration”, but “can only come by building a high-wage, high-skill economy”. Hunt repeated the Tory attack line that Labour would take the country backwards, saying: “Instead of going back to square one, our plans mean more investment, more jobs, more productive public services and lower taxes, sticking to our plan in a Budget for long-term growth.”
Budget predictions: copying Labour
Speaking of Labour, Jeremy Hunt is expected to copy several opposition policies as he tries to raise money to fund tax cuts. In particular, Treasury officials are eying up reforms to the non-dom status, which allows wealthy individuals with earnings overseas to pay less tax.
This is something Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murthy previously benefited from and the Chancellor previously said that abolishing the exemption would be “wrong” and drive high-earners out of the country. However, with money tight, this is being reassessed.
There is also a political motive for doing this. Scrapping non-dom status has been promised by Labour, and is one of the party’s only major money earners. Money from this has been committed to measures including NHS improvements, so adopting the policy could lay a trap for Sir Keir Starmer, who would have to find an alternative way to pay for these pledges.
The government is also reportedly looking at extending the windfall tax on excess oil and gas profits, another policy which Labour has pushed.
Labour says Tory budgets are story of broken promises
Labour has just sent out a release claiming that in every fiscal event (budget or autumn statement) over the last decade the government has promised higher wages, higher skills and higher growth.
It says: "Despite the promises by successive Tory Chancellors, Britain is worse off – with higher taxes, lower wages and stagnant economic growth." The government would probably argue that wages are higher literally, in part due to inflation, however the tax burden is at its highest level since the Second World War and we're in a recession. Officials would certainly point to the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine energy crisis, however there is no doubt our economy is underperforming.
Labour points to the last fiscal event, when Hunt said: "Today’s Autumn Statement for growth.” However, since then the economy has gone into a recession. Whether the Labour Party can turn around our spluttering economy if they win the next general election is another question.
Budget predictions: National Insurance
If Hunt is unable to make a dent in income tax, he will almost certainly take a look at cutting National Insurance contributions. In the autumn, the Chancellor slashed this by two percentage points - from 12% to 10% - and it’s thought he wants to go further.
Cutting National Insurance is cheaper than income tax and is thought to be less inflationary as only people in work pay it. It also has a bigger impact on workers on lower salaries. The Chancellor will have to bring in some form of tax cut in this Budget, and I think it will be National Insurance.
Budget predictions: income tax
One of the big questions for the Budget today is will Jeremy Hunt cut income tax?
Just over a month ago, it appeared almost nailed on that Sunak and Hunt would cut this. The Prime Minister had said at the start of the year that his “priority” is to “keep cutting people’s taxes”, and Tory backbenchers are convinced that their best chance of a recovery in the polls is by cutting income tax.
However, since then, the Treasury’s fiscal headroom has reduced after the latest forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility, the UK has entered a recession and inflation has remained sticky at 4%. The Chancellor will be very concerned about making any tax cuts that could risk fuelling inflation - after all he got his job after Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-Budget.
Hunt told Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that any tax cuts will have to be “sustainable” and “affordable”. Now often at the Budget, Chancellors want to keep a rabbit in the hat, to pull out on the biggest stage to get maximum attention. There are murmurs in Westminster that this could happen, however this time I think an income tax cut is out of reach of Hunt. If conditions do improve, it's more likely we would announce a cut in a pre-election Autumn Statement or include it as part of the Tories' manifesto.