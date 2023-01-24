As the shortlists for major awards like the Oscars and Grammys are announced, so do the National Federation of Fish Frier (NFFF) announce the nominees for the best fish and chip shops in the UK. Split into 10 different categories, the best chippies will be crowned at the national Fish & Chip Awards ceremony hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

While the awards have been around for more than 30 years, this is the first time the NFFF will host the event. NFFF president Andrew Crook told a major newspaper : "We are really excited for the return of the National Fish and Chip Awards after we became the custodians of this prestigious event.

"With so many challenges currently for these small independent businesses it is fantastic to be able to highlight the great work the industry does, serving great value meals, providing quality employment and minimising the impact on the environment."

Mr. Crook added: "Running a small business can feel that you are alone and often it feels that we don’t feature in Government’s plans for economic recovery but the calibre of these finalists show that we have a professional sector that is ready to play its part and with the right support to enable growth we can continue to play our vital role working within out local communities."

The awards ceremony will be held on Tuesday February 28 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge in London. Did your local chippy make it in any of the 10 categories?

The Fish and Chip Awards nominees:

Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year

Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear

Fish Kitchen, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

Whiteheads Fish and Chips, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Shipdeck, Trethomas, Caerphilly

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Yorkshire

The Fish Bank, Elemet, West Yorkshire

Low’s Traditional Fish & Chips, Westhill, Aberdeenshire

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

Auckley Friery, Auckley, Doncaster

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year

The Cods Scallops, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

Eric’s Fish and Chips, Thornham, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast, Antrim

Henry’s of Hunstanton, Hunstanton, Norfolk

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Best Newcomer

Haughton Fish & Chips, Haughton, Staffordshire

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

Hendo’s Fish & Chips, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Field to Frier

Pier Point Fish & Chips, Torquay, Devon

Fiddlers Elbow Fish & Chips, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

The Real Food Cafe, Tyndrum, Stirling

Mobile Operator

Pimp My Fish, Burwell, Cambridgeshire

The Hungry Plaice, Holbeach, Lincs

The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria

Jojo’s Fish & Chips, Stafford, Staffordshire

Country Fried, Langho, Lancashire

Staff training and development

Jacksons Fish and Chips, Newton Abbot, Devon

Stones Fish and Chips, Acton, Ealing

The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford, Herts

Multiple operator

The Chesterford Group, Bishops Stortford, Hertfordshire

Harlees Fish & Chips, Wimborne, Dorset

Bells Fish & Chips, Framwellgate Moor, Durham

Quality Accreditation Champion

Henleys of Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex

Ipswich Codfellas Group by Ozzie Bozdag, Ipswich, Suffolk

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

Environment and Sustainability Champion

Fish City, Belfast, Antrim

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

Supplier of the year

