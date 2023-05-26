Millions of Tesco customers will lose their Clubcard points if they don’t use those due to expire before the upcoming deadline. If the points aren’t used by May 31, they will be lost for good.

The points, which were first issued in May 2021, must be redeemed within two years. Shoppers can convert the points into clubcard vouchers which can then be used in-store and online.

Every 150 Clubcard points can be exchanged to the value of £1.50 and can even be used to cut the cost of fuel and Tesco petrol stations. Tash Whitmey, Tesco’s loyalty director, said: “We want to help customers’ household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco – from Clubcard Rewards to thousands of exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices, which could potentially save shoppers up to £351 a year.”

How to use Tesco Clubcard vouchers

To convert Clubcard points into vouchers, visit the Tesco Clubcard app . Select to turn points into vouchers, and click ‘request vouchers.’ Your voucher should then appear in your account within 24 hours. To convert points to vouchers you must have at least 150 points on your Tesco account.

Where can I use my Tesco Clubcard vouchers