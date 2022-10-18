Taylor Swift has teased that she will officially be returning to the road on tour in support of her latest album Midnights. In the run up to Swift’s highly anticipated tenth album there has been mass speculation about whether the star will return to touring following the coronavirus pandemic.

Little has been revealed about the elusive tour but fans were sent into a frenzy on Tuesday October, 18 when they were preordering the latest album and received notice of presale access to purchase tickets for a confirmed UK tour.

The post read: “Pre-order* the new Taylor Swift album ‘Midnights’ from the official UK store to get special presale code access for forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift UK show dates. If you have already pre-ordered via this store you are automatically eligible to receive a code for access to the pre-sale and do not need to order again.

Most Popular

“Pre-sale details & further information will be confirmed at a later date and will be communicated with you officially and via the email you supply at checkout, so you have plenty of warning ahead of the pre-sale launch.” The post confirmed that orders must be placed before 5am on Friday October 21, 2022 to be eligible for pre-sale code access.

So, when will Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour kick off? Here’s everything we know so far.

Will Taylor Swift be going on tour in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, however, in classic Swift form details on the tour are scant.. The post on the website confirms that the singer will be coming to the UK but no dates have been revealed.

There have been rumours that the 32 year-old has been up against Beyonce for arena dates, who is also rumoured to return to touring in 2023. Swift last performed in the UK for her Reputation Tour in 2018 but only performed in Manchester and London.

Why did Taylor Swift’s website crash?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans who were pre ordering Swift’s tenth album ‘Midnight’s’ were quick to notice that the album cited a tour and resale codes for dates across the UK. The news travelled fast and soon ‘Swifties’ (Taylor Swift fans) were flocking to her website to get the sought after information until the website eventually crashed.

When is Midnights coming out?