Taylor Swift: All the Guinness World Records singer has broken including 10 albums charting simultaneously
Taylor Swift continues to break records across the world while playing sold out shows on The Era’s Tour
Taylor Swift has made Sparks Fly once again by breaking another Guinness world record. The ‘Anti-hero’ singer is now the only living artist to have placed as many as 10 albums simultaneously on the US Billboard 200 chart.
Swifties will know All Too Well that this isn’t even the first time she’s done it this year. The Guinness world record website states that Swift holds the record for: “Most simultaneous albums on the US Billboard 200 (living artist) with a total of 10.”
Only three other artists in history have had at least 10 of their albums simultaneously on the US Billboard 200 chart which includes Whitney Houston in 2012 and Prince and David Bowie, both in 2016. However, these have all happened posthumously.
Prince holds the overall record for most simultaneous albums on the US Billboard 200. Following his death on 12 April 2016, fans paid tribute by revisiting his back catalogue and sent 19 of his albums into the chart at the same time, including five Top 10 entries.
According to the Guinness World Records website, the “Love Story” hitmaker first achieved this on March 4, and did it again on May 6, with the following chart positions:
- folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (No.3)
- Midnights (No.4)
- Lover (No.10)
- folklore (No.12)
- 1989 (No.21)
- reputation (No.22)
- Red (Taylor’s Version) (No.27)
- evermore (No.29)
- Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (No.41)
- Speak Now (No.66)
Two months earlier, the same albums were on the countdown except for folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions it was Lover: Live from Paris completing the list at No.58 instead. So, what other records has Taylor Swift broken? Here’s everything you need to know.
How many world records has Taylor Swift broken?
Swift has a long list of other titles to her name, such as the most streamed album on Amazon Music in 24 hours (7.97 million for Midnights in October 2022) and the most Top 10 hits on the US Hot 100 (female) with 40 songs appearing(?), ranging all the way from “Change” in 2008 to 10 songs from Midnights, including No.1 “Anti-Hero” in 2022.