Takeoff: American rapper and member of Migos shot dead at age 28 in Houston, Texas

American rapper Takeoff has died at the age of 28, TMZ reports . Takeoff, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one third of the internationally successful rap group Migos.

Takeoff was shot to death at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, where he and fellow Migos member Quavo were playing dice. Two other people in the area were also shot and taken to hospital, while Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene at around 2.30am local time.

Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia in 1994, and formed rap group Migos with his uncle and cousin Quavo and Offset. They released their first mixtape Juug Season in 2011.

With Migos, Takeoff peaked at No 1 in the US with their song Bad and Boujee, a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert in 2016. He released one solo album, The Last Rocket, in 2018 which reached number 4.

