Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read

Could this be ‘Britain’s politest parking note’? The anonymous author of the exceedingly courteous note ends up apologising to a vehicle owner over their car taking up too much space for the past few weeks.

The message - which was left on the windscreen of a silver Suzuki Ignis in Bromley, south-east London - claims the vehicle has been parked up for several weeks. However, residents quickly noticed the unusual tone of the letter.

The note reads: “Friendly request. On-street parking in the area really is at a premium. This vehicle has taken up 1&3/4 [one and three-quarter] spaces for several weeks.

“If possible could it be parked more economically in the bay as a courtesy to other road users. It would be much appreciated.

    “I apologise in advance if it is not drivable. Many, many thanks.”

    Could this be ‘Britain’s politest parking note’?

    Brits have somewhat of a reputation for their lack of patience when it comes to other road users but this resident may just be a diamond in the rough. A local who noticed the eye-catching request said: “These windscreen notes are usually quite passive aggressive. But this one is different - it might be Britain’s politest!”

