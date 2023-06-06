Summer Game Fest 2023: Full schedule and timings for showcase - including how to watch
Summer Game Fest is set to be a jam-packed few days of announcements and news from some of the biggest developers in the gaming industry - here’s how to watch
Summer Game Fest 2023 is almost here, kicking off the start of a packed June full of different gaming showcases. The event is partnered with big gaming companies including PlayStation and Xbox, as well as indie developers and will be full of news and announcements for the next year of gaming.
Summer Game Fest was launched in 2020 as an online event after gaming conferences were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will return following the cancellation of E3, where big name companies pulled out of the events, choosing to produce their own showcase announcements.
The game fest will see big announcements and events, including the Xbox Showcase, Ubisoft Forward and Capcom Showcase all happening this week. The event will also hold livestreams like Wholesome Direct and Day of the Devs which will focus on smaller companies and indie developers.
Here’s the current schedule for Summer Game Fest 2023
Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule and timings
Summer Game Fest kicks off on Thursday June 8, although a Guerrilla Collective Showcase will take place on June 7 and is included in the event. Here’s the full schedule and timings (BST) for each of the events.
- Guerrilla Collective Showcase - June 7 - 5pm
- Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase - June 8 - 8pm
- Day of the Devs - June 8 - 10pm
- Devolver Digital - June 8 - 11pm
- Access-Ability Summer Showcase - June 9 - 4pm
- Tribeca Games Spotlight - June 9 - 8pm
- Wholesome Direct 2023 - June 10 - 5pm
- Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 10 - 6pm
- Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct - June 11 - 6pm
- PC Gaming Show - June 11 - 6pm
- Ubisoft Forward - June 12 - 6pm
- Capcom Showcase - June 12 - 11pm
What publishers are involved in Summer Game Fest 2023
Over 40 publishers are involved in Summer Game Fest 2023, including:
- Activision
- Amazon Games
- Annapurna
- Bandai Namco
- Behaviour
- Capcom
- CD Projekt Red
- Devolver
- Digital Extremes
- Disney
- EA
- Epic Games
- Focus
- Gearbox Publishing
- Grinding Gear Games
- hoyoverse
- Kabam, Larian
- Level Infinite
- Magic the Gathering
- Neowiz
- Netflix
- Nexon
- Niantic
- North Beach Games
- Samsung Gaming Hub
- Second Dinner
- Sega
- Paradox
- Pearl Abyss
- Phoenix Labs
- Plaion
- PlayStation
- Pocket Pair
- Razer
- Smilegate
- Square Enix
- Stema
- Techland
- Tribeca Festival
- Ubisoft
- Warner Bros. Games
- Xbox