Subway serves up a limited-edition strawberries & cream sub for Wimbledon

Sporting royalty Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have arrived in SW19, which can mean only one thing, the start of the Wimbledon tennis fortnight.

More than 28,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 litres of cream are consumed at Wimbledon annually, with over 140,000 bowls dished out for the spectators and players.

And now fast-food chain Subway will be serving up their own tennis ace, with limited-edition strawberries & cream sub available on the opening day of Wimbledon. The Grand Slam treat will be available in select stores on Monday, June 30.

Rusty Warren, Senior NPD and product innovation manager at Subway, said: “We all know that the tennis is not just about powerful serves and perfect volleys – it is also about the iconic strawberries and cream.

Limited edition strawberries & cream sub being prepared

“So, we thought, why not ace it and turn this legendary courtside classic into a one-of-a-kind Sub? The result? A deliciously indulgent sweet treat that is set to serve some serious summer flavour. Trust us, it is 30–love at first bite!

“Yes, strawberries and cream, in a sandwich. The delicious rally between sweet and savoury is a serve no one saw coming - but everyone will want to taste.”

Subway is serving up this winning combo for free to fans who visit select Subway restaurants, including Wimbledon, for one day only on Monday 30th June 2025. The limited-edition Sub is a bold twist on the traditional strawberries and cream summertime treat.

Featuring freshly sliced strawberries, clotted cream, strawberry puree, and Subway’s signature Italian white bread, it is a match made in food heaven.

Each participating Subway restaurant will have 100 6-inch Strawberries & Cream Subs to give away on its single day debut; so, fans desperate to get their hands on one will need to sprint to their nearest location before they are gone!

The Strawberries & Cream Sub will be available at the following Subway® restaurants only:

Wimbledon – 6/6A Hartfield Road

Birmingham – 80 Smallbrook, Queensway

Liverpool – Central Shopping Centre

Derby – Pride Park

Bristol – Galleries Food Court

To discover participating stores, visit https://www.subway.com/en-gb/campaigns

Also, from June 25 until July 1 Subway Rewards® members can get 30% off any Sub. To redeem, download the Subway® App: www.subway.com/en-gb/downloadapp