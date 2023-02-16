ITV show Starstruck is set to make its triumphant return to the small screen with a new look this weekend. The ITV talent show will welcome five-time Grammy award winning artist Shania Twain to its judging panel, as pop singer Olly Murs returns as host.

The country music icon has replaced singer and actress Sheridan Smith, who quit the programme due to a scheduling conflict. Shania Twain comes on board alongside regular judges Adam Lambert, Jason Manford and Beverly Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning, Katie Rawcliffe said in a statement: "Shania is one of the all time music greats, not to mention a fabulous personality, so it’s an honour to welcome her to the Starstruck panel alongside Adam, Beverley, Jason and of course Olly at the helm."

Starstruck has built itself a devoted fan base ever since it debuted its first series last year. The show sees contestants transform into their favourite musical icons for a special performance.

Most Popular