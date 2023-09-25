The teenage victim was just 15 years old

Sussex Police said a pair of 16-year-old boys were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, August 9 last year after a 15-year-old boy ‘reported being stabbed’ in Valley Road, Portslade."Both suspects fled the scene but were caught by officers, one was arrested within 20 minutes and the other was later linked to the offence,” a police spokesperson said."The victim had been lured to Valley Road shortly before 2.30am where he was ambushed by the two defendants. “They chased him down the road, pushed him over and stabbed him in the back.

“He was treated in hospital for three days but went on to make a full recovery.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “The motive behind this pre-meditated attack was robbery. The CCTV is chilling – we see the two masked youths approach their victim, a 15-year-old child, chase him and knock him to the ground. One of the youths stabs him in the back with a large kitchen knife.

“In terms of youth crime, this is about as dangerous and cowardly as it gets. It could so easily have had a tragic ending.

“Our officers were able to bring them into custody very swiftly after the emergency call came in."

Following the arrests, police said a knife was found ‘at the scene next to a jacket’ – which was ‘forensically linked to one of the boys’.

The two culprits – who legally cannot be named due to their ages – have since been sentenced in court.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 16, the 16-year-old from Portslade pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of a knife, police said.

Police said the other boy, from Hove, appeared before Hastings Magistrates' Court on August 21, and pleaded guilty to attempted robbery.

At Brighton Youth Court on Friday, September 8, the 16-year-old from Portslade was handed 16-months youth detention, police said.