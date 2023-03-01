Jeremy Clarkson’s time as presenter on ITV’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has come to an end, according to the network chief. ITV boss Carolyn McCall said in an interview with Variety that the TV channel has “no further commitments” with the presenter and that the next season will be his last.

The Grand Tour presenter has been at the centre of a media storm in the past few months following a now deleted column in The Sun, where Clarkson attacked Meghan Markle. The article caused Amazon to end their contracts with the presenter, essentially cancelling the series Clarkson’s Farm and The Grand Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCall in her interview said: “We have a contract. We’re contracted to this [season], so we will do that. And then we have no future commitments. And we haven’t made any statements about that.”

Jeremy Clarkson, sat in the host’s chair on set of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? (Credit: Stellify Media)

Most Popular