A dog has received the ultimate transformation after the RSPCA intervened to help its owners. The terrier-type dog was found in a sorry state with a mass of matted fur covering its face, body and feet during an inspection by RSPCA workers.

Now it is unrecognisable after its once-matted coat, which was not cut for months, has now been transformed into a slick new hair-do. The adorable pup has also dramatically shrunk in size following the trim.

An RSPCA spokesperson for south-east England said: "His owners worked with us to get him the help that he needed and after a good clip, he looked like a completely different dog!

"He will now be feeling a lot more comfortable and happier. We will always try to work with pet owners in instances like this.”

"Often this is done through education, awareness and sharing welfare advice. We’re pleased that our intervention here was able to help this dog.”

