Popular hit series Sex/Life has been cancelled by Netflix after the second season - days after the show’s star Sarah Shahi criticised the second season and described it as “gimmicky.”

Following its successful debut in 2021, the streaming platform’s erotic thriller returned for a second season in March. Shahi returned as series lead Billie Connelly, while Mike Vogel and Adam Demos (Shahi’s real-life partner) came back as the two men she is in a love triangle with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in a recent interview, Shahi claimed that she was not happy with the second season of the drama and had not received the same levels of “support”. She said: “I mean, I’m never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can’t lie.”

Sex/Life was cancelled by Netflix on Friday, (April 7, with season two being the show’s logical conclusion. Just days before, Shahi had made her comments on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast , where she admitted to “struggling with the material”.

Most Popular

The actor said that she’d been excited to work with Demos, who she met filming the show and has been in a relationship with since 2020, but rarely was given the chance to. She said:

“What ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He’s in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Comparing the new run of episodes to the first season, Shahi said that there were “more moments that felt very gimmicky”. She said: “Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read… But I didn’t have to do them. The boys did…There were other things that I just felt I couldn’t get behind, and it was just challenging.”

The cancellation however has received a mixed reaction from viewers, with many calling it as the right decision. One said: “Not really sure how they would have followed up after season 2, so it’s probably a good call. At least they all lived happily ever after…the end.” Another added: “It ended perfectly so there’s no need for a renewal.”

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi attend Netflix’s “Sex/Life” Season 2 Special Screening at the Roma Theatre at Netflix (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The final scene of episode six features a joyful Billie as she makes her second trip down the aisle as she is seen barefoot and approaches Brad (Adam Demos), her on-again, off-again boyfriend who is now prepared to commit to her for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad