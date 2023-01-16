Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s have signed a deal with home food delivery app Just Eat. This comes as demand for fast food delivery service has lessened due to the cost of living crisis and more.

The deal will see Just Eat offer rapid distribution of Sainsbury’s products from 175 stores around the UK including London, Bristol and Edinburgh. Customers will be able to buy around 3,000 products that can be delivered in 30 minutes.

Speaking to The Guardian , Siobhan McMullan-Finnegan-Dehn, the director of e-commerce at Sainsbury’s, said: “Just Eat will offer another fast and convenient way for customers to get Sainsbury’s groceries delivered to their door. We are always on the lookout for more ways to make our customers’ lives easier and we look forward to working with Just Eat.”

This new partnership adds to Just Eat’s collaborations with supermarkets, following deals with Asda and Co-op. All three grocery chains already are working with Deliveroo along with Morrisons and Waitrose.

The new deal comes as companies such as Getir, Gopuff and more offer rapid delivery of supermarket products in around 30 minutes. It’s a smart move for Sainsbury’s, as home delivery services saw a huge spike during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Just Eat is one of the leading food delivery apps in the country, and it could prove a shrewd move as customers will not have to wait sometimes weeks for a delivery shop, and could receive a full shop within an hour.

