Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Viewers on Rumble were left shocked on Monday night (September 18), as comedian Russell Brand failed to show for his 5pm slot on the website. This comes after Brand was accused of some heinous crimes in the days prior.

Every weekday at 5pm, Brand shows up on Rumble to talk about a number of topics ranging from the JFK assassination to health and fitness. His last upload on the site was four days ago, meaning he also didn’t show up for his Tuesday slot either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brand has accumulated just over 1.4m followers on Rumble, making him the fifth most followed person on the site, behind Andrew Tate, Dinesh D’Souza, Donald Trump and Dan Bongino, who is the most followed with 2.8m.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday (September 19), it was announced that YouTube had suspended Russell Brand from advert income. This could hurt Brand financially, who has over 6.6 million subscribers on the site. On Rumble, his most popular videos have a potential of earning up to £80,000 each over the course of its lifetime, it is understood.

Most Popular

What is Rumble?

Compared to similar sites, Rumble is still quite small and not long out of its infancy as it was created nine years ago in 2013. Rumble is an online video platform, web hosting and cloud services business.

On the site, you can watch a number of different live categories including, gaming, news, music, podcasts and much more. Rumble prides itself on being ‘immune to cancel culture’, featuring many controversial people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the terms and conditions, Rumble forbids pornography, harassment, racism, antisemitism, and copyright infringement. Since November 2022, it has been banned in France after they refused to give in to the country’s demand for the site to remove Russian state media accounts.

Who owns Rumble?

Rumble is owned by Chris Pavlovski, a Canadian technology entrepreneur. On his LinkedIn account, he says: “Founder and CEO of Rumble, the next generation video platform for user generated content creators.

“Founder and partner of Cosmic Development. Cosmic is an IT consulting firm with over 200+ employees located in Macedonia, Serbia, Canada and ranked as the 2nd best employer in Macedonia.

“Board member with Macedonia 2025, Next Giant Leap and Every Day Child Charitable Organisation. Finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year for under 30.” Bloomberg reports his net worth to be $1.8 billion (£1.5 billion).

What is Rumble’s stock price and where are they located?