The Communication Workers Union (CWU) yesterday claimed The Royal Mail “declared war” on local postal delivery persons. The statement on social media by the union followed a new pay offer that had been sent by Royal Mail to union representatives.

Royal Mail Group said it had put forward a deal, which included a pay rise worth 7% of a worker’s salary over two years, and a 2% lump sum this year. It was an offer described as “unacceptable” by the CWU.

The union has been locked in an on-going battle with Royal Mail to have wages of its members increased. This is to keep in line with rising inflation and the increasing cost of living crisis.

The new pay offer was accompanied by a statement from Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson in which he said the company had made a loss of £219 million in the first half of 2022 and therefore that change at Royal Mail was “urgent.”

In a statement on social media at 7pm yesterday evening (November 1), the union announced:

“Royal Mail Group’s latest move is a disgrace. We are proud that you have seen right through it. Job losses, two tiered workforce, site closures, ripping up terms and conditions and attacking your union.

“Tomorrow we will take stock. Our executive meets to consider the next steps in the dispute. This is a very serious moment. We will be live at 7pm tomorrow in the biggest session in the union’s history. Please use every moment between now and then to make sure every colleague joins us online.

“Facing an out of control CEO and erratic employer, your union will be calm, measured and deliver a set of actions which will take this company to a place they have never been before. Stand up for yourself. Stand with your colleagues. Stand with your union. See you tomorrow.”

Following the announcement of the new pay offer, Royal Mail CEO Simon Thompson said: “Royal Mail made a loss of £219 million in the first half of the year. This once again demonstrates that the need for change at Royal Mail is urgent.

“We have always been clear that the more we can change the business, the more we will be able to pay our people – both now and in the future. We urge the CWU leadership to accept the change and pay offer without delay, call off damaging strike action, and help us to transform the business. That is the only way to secure Royal Mail’s future and ensure job security for our people.”