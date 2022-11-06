History was made on the most recent episode of the Michael McIntyre The Wheel when one contestant walked away with a whopping £82,000. But perhaps most of the credit should go to Scottish football legend Ally McCoist , who assisted her generously during her win.

Before Ally McCoist’s appearance on the show, his fellow countrywoman Helen, an oncologist from Edinburgh , had only managed to get one answer correct. She was the last of three contestants to be ‘spun in’ and face the seven celebrity guests and their specialist subjects and was given the chance to win either £20,500 if she chose to enlist the help of the top player Ed Balls , or £82,000 if she placed her fate in the hands of McCoist, who had come last on the leaderboard.

“You would be the first person ever on the wheel to answer one question and win the show,” Michael McIntyre informed the oncologist who replied “I like to make history. You know what, I came with nothing, I’ve done nothing so far so I think I need to stick with my fellow Scot.”

Faced with a question about lost civilizations, the pair were asked what modern day country was the city of Troy located in. While Helen was confident of her answer of Egypt , it was the persuasion of the former Rangers striker that ultimately led her to change her mind. McCoist told her that the answer was Turkey which she stuck with - landing the massive jackpot and astounding viewers with her achievement.

Most Popular

When asked what she would spend her £82,000 winnings on, Helen admitted she would be taking a vacation to Canada to visit extended family she could not see during Covid restrictions after losing her grandmother while travel bans were in place. “I would love to take my mum over to Canada to see my family over there and celebrate her in the way she deserved,” she told McIntyre and the celebrities.

When she informed Ally McCoist that she would buy him a pint for helping her win, the footballer’s response was simply “that’ll do for me”

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel - how to watch