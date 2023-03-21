News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
1 hour ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
7 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Queen Elizabeth II’s death cost ITV £16 million due to increased coverage & scrapped Spitting Image episodes

Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022 with her son King Charles III set to be crowned in May

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:57 GMT- 2 min read

ITV has confirmed that they racked up losses of £16 million related to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The losses are attributed to scrapping episodes of a TV show, additional coverage and more.

Her Majesty died in September 2022, ending her 70 year reign as Queen. Now, the broadcaster’s Media & Entertainment (M&E) branch has addressed the financial impact that the Queen’s death had on the broadcaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The decision to scrap unseen episodes of satirical show Spitting Image had a big financial impact on ITV, who have commented on the news regarding the losses they racked up in the wake of the Queen’s death.

In ITV’s 2022 full year end results, they said: “Following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the M&E business incurred significant additional costs related to news coverage over and above normal day‑to‑day costs.

Most Popular

    “The business has also written off the remaining Spitting Image episodes featuring the Queen, as they could not be effectively edited and so it is highly unlikely they will ever be screened.

    “In total the business has incurred £16 million of costs in relation to this which is considered exceptional.” The broadcaster noted that costs of the coverage of the Queen’s death, including her funeral, ‘do not include any financial impact of the advertising blackout in force during this period.’

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    However, ITV added that ‘content costs were slightly lower than originally guided due to changes in the schedule’ down to both the death of Queen Elizabeth, and the broadcaster having ‘fewer England Internationals ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup’.

    In an overall statement on the report, Carolyn McCall, ITV Chief Executive, said: ‘2022 was a year of significant strategic progress and ITV delivered a robust set of financial results. The successful execution and delivery of ITVX in Q4 was a major digital milestone.

    Elizabeth IIITVCharles IIIQueen