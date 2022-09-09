Queen Elizabeth II is dead and the nation has been plunged into mourning, with events and services cancelled or suspended across the UK as a mark of respect.

The monarch, who was just 25-years-old when she took the throne, passed away surrounded by her family at Balmoral yesterday afternoon.

A billboard shows a picture of late Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is displayed in Cardiff.

The Queen was the longest-reigning monarch across the entirety of British history, serving the UK for 70 years after her coronation in 1953.

Preparations are already underway for the Queen’s state funeral , which will take place later this month.

From the moment of Queen’s Elizabeth death, her son Charles officially became the monarch of the UK ( Charles III ), as well as the head of state of Commonwealth realms.

A Yeomen Warders stands guard for the Death Gun Salute fired at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company, British Army, taking place to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Tomorrow (Saturday, September 9), the Queen’s coffin will be moved from Balmoral Castle to Holyrood , in Edinburgh.

And on Sunday, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral where it will rest for 24 hours before being transported to London.

Members of the public lay Floral tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II outside of The Cambridge Gates at Windsor Castle.

When will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place?

At the time of writing on Friday, September 9, Buckingham Palace has not yet confirmed the date and details of the Queen’s funeral.

Prince Charles and the Duke of Yor stand vigil beside the Queen Mother’s coffin while it lies-in-state at Westminster Hall in London on 8 April 2002.

However, royal protocol dictates that the funeral is held 10 days after the Queen’s death.

As the Queen died on September 8 , this would make the date of the funeral Sunday, September 18, however, this is yet to be confirmed.

Where will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place?

The Queen’s state funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey.

Picture shows the West Door of Westminster Abbey.

The Abbey in central London is where the UK’s kings and queens are traditionally crowned, and was where Queen Elizabeth was coronated in 1953. It was also where she married the late Prince Philip.

Although there hasn’t been a funeral service for a monarch in Westminster Abbey since 1760 (George II), the Queen mother’s funeral was held there in 2002.

Where will Queen Elizabeth be buried?

It is understood that the Queen will be buried with her parents and sister in Windsor Castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The Queen Mother’s funeral cortege passes the Queen Victoria memorial statue outside Windsor Castle on April 9 2002. Royal dignitaries and politicians from around the world gathered in London to pay their last respects to the Queen Mother who died March 30, aged 101.

Although the Queen loved Balmoral , where she passed away on Thursday, Windsor Castle was said to be her favourite home.

Will the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral be a bank holiday?

It is likely that the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will be declared a bank holiday.