Highly anticipated Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte will land on Netflix today (May 4) and fans of the main series will be transported back to the ton (high society in the United Kingdom during the late Regency era) with a new slate of characters and fierce scandals.

The Shondaland series will centre around fan favourite Queen Charlotte and how her relationship blossomed with King George.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following on from Bridgerton’s highly anticipated second season, the showrunners announced in May 2022 that the spin-off had been greenlit. The news was welcomed by thrilled fans who have been eagerly awaiting the third season of the Netflix sensation based on the Julia Quinn novels, and now another actress has been announced as joining the cast.

The show will run across two timelines, focusing on both Young Queen Charlotte and the Queen Charlotte we know and love from the Bridgerton series. India Amarteifio will star as Young Queen Charlotte, with Golda Rosheuvel resuming her role as the older Queen Charlotte during her reign as Queen of Great Britain and Ireland.

Most Popular

But will there be a season two of the Bridgerton spin-off? Here’s everything you need to know.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - will there be a second season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will land on Netflix on May 4

Sadly, there will not be a second series of Queen Charlotte. Netflix has brought out the spin-off as a limited series, meaning there will not be future seasons.

What is a Netflix limited series?

A Netflix limited series is a standalone show which has a clear beginning, middle and end. The series is also unlikely to end on a cliffhanger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad