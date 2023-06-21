Police have confirmed they have found a body after searching a river for a woman who had ‘vanished’ from her home on Friday night (June 15). Sophie Rebecca Lambert, 22 was reported missing from her home at just after 10pm.

North Yorkshire Police said she was last seen leaving the house at 7.06pm that evening but there had been no positive sightings since. The last known CCTV footage showed her to be wearing dark trousers, a black top with a white adidas logo, dark shoes with a white sole.

However, after a member of the public reported that they had found items belonging to Sophie in the Gorge in Harrogate and North Yorkshire police confirmed they were searching the river. Police have now said they have found a body in connection to the search.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police searching for missing Sophie Lambert in the Harrogate area have confirmed a body has been found in the River Nidd near Nidd Gorge on Wednesday morning. It is too early to confirm the identity, but Sophie’s family have been informed and are receiving specialist support.

“We ask that their privacy is respected. We thank everyone who has supported the missing person appeal over the last few days. A further update will be issued in due course.”

Previously, Critical incident inspector Graham Waller urged the public to report any information about her whereabouts. In a video appeal, he said: "We’re looking into all possibilities as to what’s happened to Sophie Lambert.

"There’s been no possible sightings of her since. It’s very much an open investigation supported by mountain rescue, NPAS support, underwater search and our own local search teams.

A member of the public reported that they had found items belonging to Sophie in the Gorge sparking concern

"A member of the public found items belonging to Sophie in the Nidd Gorge on Saturday morning. As such, we’re focusing on the river at this time."

The force said extensive house-to-house inquiries had been carried out over the weekend. And search teams were also combing woodland and the riverside in the nearby Nidd Gorge.