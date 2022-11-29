Prime minister Rishi Sunak is back in the spotlight this week with another round of PMQs today. Mr Sunak heads to the House of Commons for the weekly event just days after his comments about China where he said that the ‘golden age’ of the UK’s relationship was now over.

Mr Sunak will face off with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with his regular cohort of cabinet ministers sat beside and around him. Amongst those, will be the likes of Suella Braverman, Dominic Raab and Therese Coffey.

PMQs is an opportunity for MPs to scrutinise the prime minister and the government. With pressure firmly on Mr Sunak with the large lead for Labour in the polls, today’s questions look set to be another defining chapter for the Conservatives.

If you want to follow proceedings in the House of Commons, here’s all you need to know about what time the questions will get underway and how you can watch them unfold live.

PMQs gets underway in the House of Commons at 12pm each Wednesday afternoon. The session lasts around 30 minutes, usually finishing at around 12.30pm.

How to watch PMQs