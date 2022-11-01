It was a far more frightful Halloween than some had planned when a plane crashed in the woods in Kent yesterday, leaving a pilot, and a husband and wife stuck 40 foot up a tree. Fire engines, along with rescue teams were alerted after the small aircraft came down in woodland near Rochester Airport in Kent. Witnesses claim the ‘plane got stuck in the canopy of a tree’.

It’s understood the plane hit some turbulence, causing it to crash. Police closed a nearby road and HM Coastguard were called to safely assist the passengers down from the tree.

In a statement, Kent fire and Rescue said “Rescue operations at the scene of a light aircraft crash on Common Road in Chatham have now been completed. Firefighters and the technical rescue team worked alongside partner agencies to gain access to the plane, and bring two people to safety. No injuries were reported at the scene, and they were passed into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called at 11am to a report of a light aircraft collision in Common Road, Chatham. The plane is reported to have come to a stop inside a wooded area.”

They confirmed two people were reported to be inside the plane, and emergency services worked together to ensure those inside the plane were brought to safety.