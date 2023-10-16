Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the public are being urged to avoid Piccadilly Gardens after a bus crashed into a shop on Monday lunchtime.

The incident sparked a huge emergency service presence with both the Metrolink and bus stops closed shortly after the incident at 1pm.

The scene in Piccadilly Gardens just after the crash on Monday lunchtime

Eyewitness reports say casualties have been taken away from the scene and a white tent which was covering the area has now been removed. However police are still urging people to stay away as they continue their investigation.

Full Greater Manchester Police statement after Piccadilly Gardens crash

"At around 1pm today (Monday 16 October), police were called to reports of a collision involving a bus and a shop in Piccadilly Gardens. Police alongside colleagues in the North West Ambulance Service and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue have been in attendance.