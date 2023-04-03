ITV is set to host a tribute show for the late television presenter Paul O’Grady, who died aged 67 on March 28, 2023. Battersea, a dog and cat charity that Paul was a great supporter of, has asked for fans to send their videos to the broadcaster.

The special tribute show will be a part of the new series of Paul’s show, For The Love of Dogs. It will be shown in advance of the show’s new episodes.

If you want to get involved, Battersea is asking fans of the late drag queen and comedian to send them to ITV directly through email. The tribute show will be dedicated to Paul on April 9 at 8pm.

The Battersea official account on Twitter wrote: “ITV are showing a special tribute show dedicated to Paul on April 9 at 8pm. For possible inclusion in the episode, send your video to ITV tributevideos@itv.com.”

Paul’s partner, Andre Porasio announced the death of the TV star , who was also known for his drag queen persona, Lily Savage. In August 2022, Paul presented his final BBC Radio 2 show following 14 years of hosting the Sunday afternoon programme.

