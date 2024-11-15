Seven in 10 parents don’t fully understand what their teens do online | SWNS

One in three parents have not set rules with their teen children about online safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 1,000 parents of 13-19-year-olds found seven in 10 don’t fully understand what their teens do online.

But 52 per cent said their child spends a significant amount of time on the web, including gaming, watching videos and socialising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And 65 per cent admitted their teens know more about the online world than they do, although 57 per cent are keen to learn more about it from them.

The research was commissioned by TikTok, which is launching a new Digital Safety Partnership for Families, supported by Internet Matters, to highlight the importance of fostering open conversations between parents and their teens about online safety.

Valiant Richey, global head of outreach and partnerships - Trust & Safety at the video sharing platform, said: “Better awareness of the online world allows parents to have open conversations about what is appropriate and what isn't, fostering trust and open communication.

“Being involved doesn't mean monitoring every move but rather being aware enough to offer support and direction when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why we aim to empower young people to make smart choices and feel safe and confident in their online interactions.

“We like to say, 'know the rules, use the tools', as we know that for parents, knowledge truly is power when it comes to nurturing digital responsibility and safety in their homes.”

The Digital Safety Partnership is designed to empower families in building safe online habits and invite teens to openly discuss these kinds of topics | SWNS

‘Fostering trust and open communication’

The study also found 61 per cent of parents now feel more clued up about the online world than they did five years ago, after making a conscious effort to become more digitally savvy.

However, 64 per cent find it challenging to keep up with online trends and 15 per cent don’t use the same platforms as their teens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost half (46 per cent) also find it difficult to have conversations about online safety for fear of giving the wrong advice. But 76 per cent think their teens have learnt useful, new things online.

The study, carried out via OnePoll.com, also found that while 62 per cent have set rules with children on what they can and can’t do online, 18 per cent only discuss their online activity every few months or less.

And while 56 per cent feel it is their responsibility to manage their teens' online experience, there's recognition that teens and online platforms also share that responsibility.

However, while 70 per cent know that parental control tools on social media apps exist, only 22 per cent know about them and use them, while 33 per cent know about them but aren't planning to use them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Digital Safety Partnership is designed to empower families in building safe online habits and is adaptable across all online spaces and invites teens to openly discuss these kinds of topics.

Valiant Richey added: “Our goal is to make everyone feel safe and empowered online.

"We’re equipping families with the tools and insights to engage teens in meaningful discussions about digital wellbeing, building confidence and understanding as they navigate the digital world together.”