One in three Brits stick to the same dish every time they go for dinner

Predictable Brits order the same takeaway or restaurant meal | Will Ireland / PinPep / SWNS

Predictable Brits order the same takeaway or restaurant meal - and know exactly what they’re having without looking at the menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A study of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent will always stick to what they know when ordering a meal in or eating out by choosing the same dish they always have.

And 49 per cent of people admitted they want to be more adventurous with their food choices - but always fall back on their favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tikka Masala was revealed to be the most common Indian main, with 28 per cent describing it as their “go-to”, while lasagne is the top dish when visiting an Italian (27 per cent).

Although 28 per cent will also stick to the same cuisine every time they eat out.

A study of 2,000 adults found 32 per cent will always stick to what they know when ordering a meal | Will Ireland / PinPep / SWNS

Why we stick to the same dishes

Of those putting in the same order, 48 per cent don’t want to ‘waste’ money on something they might not like – and 10 per cent get overwhelmed by having too many options.

However, there are some bold eaters out there – with 14 per cent getting a ‘kick’ out of trying new foods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research was commissioned by Doritos, to launch Loaded Week London, a food event featuring more than 100 street food spots designed to shake-up food routines by loading customers’ bags of Doritos for a fiver.

A spokesperson said: “It’s clear many know exactly what they want before they order – habit plays a big role in how we eat.

“But there’s a growing appetite for people to step outside of their go-to dishes.

“More of us are starting to explore what else is out there – and thankfully there is plenty.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Half of us crave food adventure… but always stick to our faves | Will Ireland / PinPep / SWNS

A growing appetite for adventure

The poll also revealed 14 per cent go out of their way to try new flavour combinations - and nearly one in 10 (nine per cent) believe there’s social currency in trying the latest social food phenomena.

It also emerged 49 per cent believe there is more variety of cuisines to try compared to five years ago – and 37 per cent are more likely to try new foods than they once were.

After ordering new foods, 30 per cent feel more adventurous, 25 per cent are pleasantly surprised – and 18 per cent feel proud for trying something new.

Generationally, 33 per cent of Gen Z like to try new foods, while only 21 per cent of Boomers do the same, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doritos’ Loaded Week will feature food mashups, including a creation from Chin Chin Ice Cream that combines tangy cheese ice cream on a buttery crumb base in a chocolate shell, served in a bag of Doritos with a jalapeño hot sauce.

Taking place at the end of the summer, the event will build on some of the new-found interest in culinary exploration as people return from their summer breaks.

The research found 44 per cent of consumers are inspired to try new foods after travelling.

And while 18 per cent of Brits might be 'apprehensive’ to try new foods, 63 per cent admit when they do, they like it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The snack brand's spokesperson added: “Doritos’ Loaded Week is helping people ditch the ‘same old’.

“It’s about trying something new - or simply having a reason to meet up with a mate and enjoy the last of the summer vibes with some delicious munch.”