Nothing But Thieves have announced a UK and Ireland headline tour. It will celebrate the release of their fourth album Dead Club City, which is released on July 7.

Fans in cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham are in luck as the band is set to visit some of the UKs main venues. The band are also extending their tour to Scotland, Wales and Ireland, with dates in Glasgow, Swansea, Belfast and Dublin also on the list.

The band will open with two shows in Glasgow and end in Dublin, visiting several cities in England in between. In total, the band will perform 10 dates throughout October and November 2023.

For fans who want to get their hands on tickets, we’ve put together all the information you need including when the band is performing, where you can buy tickets and the locations they will be visiting.

Nothing But Thieves full UK dates

Tuesday, October 31 – Glasgow - O2 Academy

Wednesday, November 1 – Glasgow – O2 Academy

Friday, November 3 – Bournemouth – International Centre

Saturday, November 4 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

Sunday, November 5 – Manchester – O2 Apollo

Tuesday, November 7 – Swansea – Arena

Thursday, November 9 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

Friday, November 10 – London – OVO Arena Wembley

Friday, November 17 – Belfast – The Telegraph Building

Monday, November 20 – Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre

How to get Nothing But Thieves tickets