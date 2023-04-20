News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
16 minutes ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
50 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
55 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love drops teaser - release date and how to watch

Fans of Love Is Blind and Married at First Sight listen up - The Ultimatum: Queer Love finally has a release date

Beth Franklin
By Beth Franklin
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:42 BST- 2 min read

Netflix has officially confirmed when The Ultimatum: Queer Love will drop on the streaming service, as well as dropping a drama-filled teaser trailer to tide fans over while they wait. This season is the latest addition to Netflix’s “Ultimatum universe”.

“The Ultimatum: Queer Love” comes from “Love Is Blind” and “Married at First Sight” production company Kinetic Content, and was executively produced by Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Sarah Dillistone and Stephanie Boyriven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “‘The Ultimatum’ universe is expanding to showcase more stories of love, relationships and the ups and the downs of commitment. In ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ five new couples, made up of women and nonbinary people, are at a crossroads in their relationship.

“One partner is ready for marriage, the other may have doubts. An ultimatum is issued. And in just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures.”

Most Popular

    Executive producer and Kinetic Content CEO Chris Coelen told Variety last year: “We, along with Netflix, sort of made a decision to create a new franchise where there’s ‘Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ and there’s ‘Ultimatum: Queer Love,’ and felt like it made sense to differentiate the two.

    “There are slight nuances to each of the shows. The shows are very similar in their DNA, but you know, having a different host or for the different versions made sense to us as we as we talked about going into it.”

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The show will be hosted by Sweet Magnolia’s star JoAnna Garcia Swisher. So, how can you watch Netflix’s latest dating show? Here’s everything you need to know.

    Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love release date

    The Ultimatum: Queer Love is scheduled to drop on Netflix on May 24, 2023. The season wrapped filming in June 2022.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    How to watch Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Queer Love

    All episodes are available to watch on Netflix now. You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page. Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

    • Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution
    • Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution
    • Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resolution

    DISCLAIMER: This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

    Related topics:NetflixRelationshipsPeople