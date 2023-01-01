Netflix titles leaving the streaming platform in January - including the most streamed title from library
Prepare for one of the largest culls in Netflix history, with a huge number of TV shows and films leaving the platform this month
A brand new year means a brand new list of titles set to leave the UK version of Netflix in January. But rather than taking a few from the platform, Netflix subscribers might be overwhelmed with just how many titles will be leaving the streaming platform.
Today alone (January 1), 196 titles will be removed from Netflix, with January also seeing one of the streaming platforms most viewed titled, The Office (US), having all nine seasons removed from the platform later in the month, alongside other popular titles such as Clueless and all three of The Hobbit movies.
Reasons for the removals range from Netflix undertaking cost-cutting measures after 2022 saw them make a monetary loss for the first time since its inception and losing or allowing various film licences to lapse, through to the new wave of streaming services on offer not just from broadcasters but film and television studios themselves.
For example, Amazon Prime has the rights to The Hobbit franchise which might mean all three The Hobbit movies, starring Martin Freeman as Frodo, may move to Netflix’s rival platform, much in the same way as Scream 4 might end up on Paramount+ (given other Scream titles have appeared on the platform.)
In other cases though, it’s a simple case of viewers’ lack of interest in titles that have led Netflix not to renew their licence. Do not fret, however - Netflix have also revealed a series of titles that will make their debut on the platform this month too.
The full list of Netflix titles leaving in January 2023
January 1
- The Accidental Golfer
- Adult Behaviour… It’s All in the Mind
- Angel (2008)
- Annabell’s Spectacularities
- The Apple War
- Artificial Svensson
- As Seen On TV
- The Assault
- Bang
- Barbie: A Fairy Secret
- The Bells in Old Town
- Best Before
- Beware of the Jonsson Gang
- Bit by Bit
- Bitch Hug
- Bitter Sweetheart
- Blackjack
- Blackjackets
- The Boy in the Tree
- The Brig Three Lilles
- BurlesqueThe Call-Up
- Career
- Cheech & Chong’s Nest
- The Chef (2005)
- The Children (1945)
- City of My Dreams
- Clueless (1995)
- The Constant Gardener
- The Corrido
- The Courier
- A Day Will Dawn
- Dear John (1964)
- Dear Relatives
- The Die Is Cast
- The Divergent Series: Allegiant – Part 1
- The Divergent Series: Insurgent
- The Dream House
- Drop Dead Fred
- Eve’s Apple
- False As Water
- Fiancee For Hire
- Flight
- The Flute and the Arrow
- For Her Sake
- Four More Years
- Framed
- From Mr Gunnar Papphamar
- Gangs of New York
- The Girls (1968)
- Gossip (2000)
- The Gear Adventures
- Guest House Paradise
- A Guest Is Coming
- A Guy and a Gal
- Gyllene Tider
- Hairspray (2007)
- Half Girlfriend
- Hanna in Society
- Happy We
- Harry’s Daughters
- The Health Journey
- Here Is Your Life
- High Rise Life – The Movie
- Hitch
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- House of Angels – The Second Summer
- House of Angels 3: Third Time Around
- Hugo & Josefin
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- I
- In the Arms of Roslagen
- In the Mist
- Ingeborg Holm
- Inside Man
- Inspector Späck
- The Invisible
- IRL
- It Is Never Too Late
- It’s All About Friends
- The Jonsson Gang and Dynamite Harry
- The Jonsson Gang Gets Gold Fever
- The Jonsson Gang In Mallorca
- Jack (1977)
- The Jazz Fella
- Jim and the Pirates Blom
- The Job
- Joker (1991)
- Julie
- Jumanji
- Just in Time
- Karin Mansdotter
- Karl Fredrik Reigns
- Kicking and Screaming (2005)
- Klara – Don’t be Afraid to Follow Your Dream
- The Lady in Black
- Let the Prisoners Go For Its Spring
- Life (1999)
- The Little Rascals
- Love 65
- Malar Pirates
- Madagascar
- The Man from Majorca
- Mannequin In Red
- A Man There Was
- Marie Antoinette
- The Medicine
- Miffo
- Mind the Gap
- Misa Mi
- Miss Chic
- Money
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad
- 1939
- The Ninth Company
- The Norrtull Gang
- Office Hours
- Only a Mother
- The Outlaw and His Wife
- P & B
- PAC’s scary Halloween
- Package Tour
- Pass and Whiskers
- The People of Varmland
- The Pilgrimage to Kevlaar
- The Pram
- The Priest Who Knocked Out
- The Priest Widow
- Problem Child 2
- Rain Follows the Dew
- Rallybrudar
- Refuse
- Ride Tonight!
- The Right To Love
- The Rooster
- Rose on Tour
- Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day
- Sara Learns Manners
- Scenes from a Celebrity Life
- Scream 4
- Sean Bana
- Sebbe
- See No Evil, Hear No Evil
- Seeking Temporary Wife
- The Serpent’s Way
- Servant’s Entrance
- Shanty Town
- Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas
- She’s the Man
- Silver Linings Playbook
- The Simple-Minded Murderer
- Sir Arne’s Treasure
- Skanor Falsterbo
- Snowroller
- So Different
- Son of the Midnight Sun
- The Song of the Red Flower
- Starring Maja
- State of Play (2009)
- The Stig Helmet Story
- Straight Outta Compton
- Strange Harbor
- Strong As a Lion
- The Strongest
- Suddenly
- Sune’s Summer
- Swedes at Sea
- The Talented Mr Ripley
- 10000 Hours
- Terror in Resonance season one
- To Go Ashore
- To Help the Lady of the House
- To Kill a Child
- Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?
- Udta Punjab
- Under the Sun
- United 93
- Up in the Air
- Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
- The Vampires Diaries (eight seasons)
- Well, We Were Lucky With the Weather Again
- When Darkness Falls
- While the Door Was Closed
- The White Cat
- Who Pulled the Plug?
- Who Pulled the Plug? 3
- Who Saw Him Die
- The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
- Woman Without a Face
- The World
- Young Jonsson Gang – The Cornflakes Robbery
- Young Jonsson Gang at Summer Camp
- Young Jonsson Gang Reach for the Stars
- Young Jonsson Gang Showing Off
- A Zero Too Much
January 2
- Aval
- Downton Abbey (six seasons)
- Lellobee City Farm (one season)
- Messy Goes to Okido (one season)
- Mustang Island
- Nate Is Late (one season)
- The Office US (nine seasons)
- Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures (two seasons)
- The Paper (two seasons)
- Power Rangers Beast Morphers (one seasons)
- Shaun the Sheep (two seasons)
- Superstore (six seasons)
- Timmy Time (two seasons)
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy (one season)
- Transformers: Cyberverse (one season)
- Under Arrest (eight seasons)
January 3
- Thieves of the Wood
January 5
- Catch.er
- Who’s the Boss
January 6
- Uncle Drew
January 9
- The Phantom of the Opera (2004)
- Twilight (2008)
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
- The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
- The Twilight Saga: New Moon
January 10
- Mama’s Boy
- The Wolf of Wall Street
January 11
- Good Time
January 12
- Back with the Ex (one season)
- Milada
January 15
- Alibaba Aur 40 Chor
- The Butterfly’s Dream
- Marked
- Osuofia in London
- Osuofia in London 2
- Pyar Ke Do Pal
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain
January 16
- Body Fixers (one season)
- Four in a Bed (one season)
- Jezebel
January 19
- You Don’t Mess with the Zohan
January 20
- Damnation (one season)