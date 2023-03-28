National Lottery theatre tickets: Full list of Love Your Local Theatre campaign participating venues
We break down the full list of Love Your Local Theatre participating venues across the UK.
National Lottery is set to support theatre venues across the country with its latest Love Your Local Theatre campaign. The effort sees National Lottery players able to redeem a voucher to get money off on shows nationwide.
Starting from Monday (March 27), Scratchcard or National Lottery ticket holders will be able to claim a £25 voucher which they can use towards tickets of a theatre show or production of their choice. Those who have either a Scratchcard or National Lottery ticket bought since January 1 2023, will also be able to claim money off theatre tickets too.
Vouchers can be used for money off theatre tickets up and down the country among the more than 300 participating venues. Featured theatres within the campaign include spots across the capital as well as in both Wales and Scotland.
While you can use the money-off voucher throughout some of the West End’s biggest venues, you can also use it across other local productions and shows, including plays, comedy sets and family shows.
More information about the vouchers is available on the Love Your Local Theatre website including where to use them. We’ve compiled a full breakdown of what venues are participating in the campaign.
Full list of participating theatres across the UK
England
- Adelphi Theatre - London
- Aldwych Theatre - London
- Alexandra Theatre - Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Alhambra Theatre - Bradford
- Almeida Theatre - London
- Apollo Theatre - London
- Apollo Victoria Theatre - London
- Arcola Theatre - London
- Arts Theatre - London
- Artsdepot Theatre - London
- Assembly Hall - Worthing, West Sussex
- Aylesbury Waterside Theatre - Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Babbacombe Theatre - Torquay, Devon
- Barbican Theatre - London
- Barn Theatre - Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire
- Battersea Arts Centre - London
- Beck Theatre - London
- Belgrade Theatre - Coventry
- Birmingham Repertory Theatre - Birmingham
- Bloomsbury Theatre and Studio - London
- Brewery Arts - Kendal, Cumbria
- Bridge Theatre - London
- Bristol Hippodrome Theatre - Bristol
- Bristol Old Vic Theatre - Bristol
- Bush Theatre - London
- Buxton Opera House - Buxton, Derbyshire
- Cadogan Hall - London
- Cambridge Theatre - London
- Canada Water Theatre - London
- Castle Theatre - Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Central Hall - Southampton, Hampshire
- Charing Cross Theatre - London
- Chelmsford Theatre - Chelmsford, Essex
- Cheltenham Playhouse - Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Chequer Mead Theatre - East Grinstead, West Sussex
- Chichester Festival Theatre - Chichester, West Sussex
- Chickenshed - London
- Chorley Theatre - Chorley, Lancashire
- Churchill Theatre - London
- City Varieties Music Hall - Leeds, West Yorkshire
- Cliffs Pavilion - Southend on Sea, Essex
- Colchester Arts Centre - Colchester, Essex
- Congress Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Connaught Theatre & Studio - Worthing, West Sussex
- Criterion Theatre - London
- Crucible Theatre - Sheffield, South Yorkshire
- Curve Theatre - Leicester
- Darlington Hippodrome - Darlington, County Durham
- Darwen Library Theatre - Darwen, Lancashire
- Derby Theatre - Derby
- Devonshire Park Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Dominion Theatre - London
- Donmar Warehouse - London
- Dorking Halls - Dorking, Surrey
- Duchess Theatre - London
- Dugdale Centre - London
- Duke of York’s - London
- Empire Theatre - Consett, County Durham
- Epsom Playhouse - Epsom, Surrey
- Everyman Theatre - Cheltenham, Gloucestershire
- Everyman Theatre - Liverpool
- Exeter Northcott Theatre - Exeter, Devon
- Fairfield Halls - London
- Finborough Theatre - London
- Floral Pavilion - New Brighton, Wallasey
- Fortune Theatre - London
- G Live - Guildford, Surrey
- Garrick Theatre - London
- Gatehouse Theatre - Stafford, Staffordshire
- Gielgud Theatre - London
- Gillian Lynne Theatre - London
- Globe Theatre - London
- Grand Opera House - York
- Grand Theatre - Blackpool
- Greenwich Theatre - London
- Groundlings Theatre Trust - Portsmouth
- Grove Theatre - Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- Hall for Cornwall - Truro, Cornwall
- Hackney Empire - London
- Hampstead Theatre - London
- Harlow Playhouse - Harlow, Essex
- Harold Pinter Theatre - London
- Hazlitt Theatre - Maidstone, Kent
- Helmsley Arts Centre - Helmsley, North Yorkshire
- Her Majesty’s Theatre - London
- Hull City Hall - Hull
- Hull New Theatre - Hull
- Hull Truck Theatre - Hull
- Kenneth More Theatre - Ilford, Essex
- Kenton Theatre - Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire
- Kiln Theatre - London
- King George’s Hall - Blackburn, Lancashire
- Leas Cliff Hall - Folkestone, Kent
- Leatherhead Theatre - Leatherhead, Surrey
- Leeds Grand Theatre - Leeds
- Leeds Playhouse - Leeds
- Lichfield Garrick Theatre - Lichfield, Staffordshire
- Lighthouse - Poole, Dorset
- Liverpool Empire Theatre - Liverpool
- London Coliseum - London
- Lowther Pavilion - Lytham St Annes, Lancashire
- Lyceum Theatre - Crewe, Cheshire
- Lyceum Theatre - London
- Lyceum Theatre - Sheffield
- Lyric Hammersmith Theatre - London
- Lyric Theatre - London
- Marine Theatre - Lyme Regis, Dorset
- Marylebone Theatre - London
- Menier Chocolate Factory - London
- Mercury Theatre - Colchester, Essex
- Millfield Theatre - London
- Milton Keynes Theatre - Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- National Theatre - London
- New Theatre - Oxford
- New Vic Theatre - Newcastle-Under-Lyme
- New Victoria Theatre - Woking, Surrey
- New Wimbledon Theatre - London
- Noel Coward Theatre - London
- Northern Ballet - Leeds
- Northern Stage - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- Nottingham Playhouse - Nottingham
- Novello Theatre - London
- Octagon Theatre - Bolton, Lancashire
- Opera House - Manchester
- Opera North - Leeds
- Orange Tree Theatre - Richmond, Surrey
- OSO Arts Centre - London
- Oxford Playhouse - Oxford
- Palace Theatre - Manchester
- Palace Theatre - London
- Palace Theatre - Paignton, Devon
- Palace Theatre - Southend On Sea, Essex
- Park Theatre - London
- Pavilion Arts Centre - Buxton, Derbyshire
- Pavilion Theatre - Worthing, West Sussex
- Peacock Theatre - London
- People’s Theatre - Newcastle upon Tyne
- Peterborough New Theatre - Peterborough, Cambridgeshire
- Phoenix Theatre - London
- Piccadilly Theatre - London
- Playhouse Theatre - Liverpool
- Playhouse Theatre - London
- Polka Theatre - London
- Pomegranate Theatre - Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Prince Edward Theatre - London
- Prince Of Wales Theatre - London
- Princess Theatre - Torquay, Devon
- Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch - London
- Queen’s Theatre - Barnstaple, North Devon
- Redbridge Drama Centre - South Woodford, Essex
- Regent Theatre - Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire
- Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre - London
- Rhoda McGaw Theatre - Woking, Surrey
- Richmond Theatre - Richmond, Surrey
- Riverside Studios - London
- Rose Theatre Kingston - Kingston Upon Thames, Surrey
- Royal & Derngate Theatre - Northampton
- Royal Court Theatre - London
- Royal Hippodrome Theatre - Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Royal Opera House - London
- Sadler’s Wells Theatre - London
- Salisbury Arts Centre - Salisbury, Wiltshire
- Salisbury Playhouse - Salisbury, Wiltshire
- Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe - London
- Savoy Theatre - London
- Shaftesbury Theatre - London
- Shakespeare North Playhouse - Prescot, Merseyside
- Soho Theatre - London
- Sondheim Theatre - London
- St George’s Concert Hall - Bradford
- St Helens Theatre Royal - St Helens, Merseyside
- St Martin’s Theatre - London
- Stag Community Arts Centre - Sevenoaks, Kent
- Stantonbury Theatre - Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Stephen Joseph Theatre - Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Stockton Globe - Stockton-on-Tees, County Durham
- Sunderland Empire Theatre - Sunderland
- Swindon Arts Centre - Swindon, Wiltshire
- @sohoplace - London
- Tara Theatre - London
- The Albany - London
- The Alexandra Theatre - Birmingham
- The Ambassadors Theatre - London
- The Camden Garrison - London
- The Capitol Horsham - Horsham, West Sussex
- The Core at Corby Cube - Corby, Northamptonshire
- The Dukes - Lancaster
- The Hawth Theatre - Crawley, West Sussex
- The Kings Theatre - Southsea, Portsmouth
- The Landmark - Ilfracombe, North Devon
- The London Palladium - London
- The Lowry - Salford
- The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre - Northampton
- The Old Vic - London
- The Orchard Theatre - Dartford, Kent
- The Other Palace - London
- The Playhouse - Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
- The Roses Theatre - Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire
- The SandPit Theatre - St Albans, Hertfordshire
- The Spotlight - Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire
- The Theatre - Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire
- The Turbine Theatre - London
- The Vaults - London
- The Woodville - Gravesend, Kent
- The Y Theatre - Leicester
- Theatre by the Lake - Keswick, Cumbria
- Theatre Royal - Bath
- Theatre Royal - Brighton
- Theatre Royal - Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- Theatre Royal Drury Lane - London
- Theatre Royal Haymarket - London
- Theatre Royal - Plymouth, Devon
- Theatre Royal Stratford East - London
- Theatre Royal - Wakefield
- Theatre Royal - Winchester
- Theatre Royal - Windsor
- Trafalgar Theatre - London
- Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre - London
- Unicorn Theatre - London
- Unity Theatre - Liverpool
- Upstairs at the Gatehouse - London
- Vaudeville Theatre - London
- Victoria Hall - Stoke-On-Trent, Staffordshire
- Victoria Palace Theatre - London
- Viva - Blackpool
- Warwick Arts Centre - Coventry, Warwickshire
- West Cliff Theatre - Clacton-on-Sea, Essex
- White Rock Theatre - Hastings, East Sussex
- Winding Wheel - Chesterfield, Derbyshire
- Winter Garden - Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Witness for the Prosecution - London
- Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - Wolverhampton
- Wycombe Swan - High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
- Wyndham’s Theatre - London
- Wyvern Theatre - Swindon, Wiltshire
- York Theatre Royal - York
- Young Vic - London
- Yvonne Arnaud Theatre - Guildford, Surrey
Scotland
- CatStrand - New Galloway, Castle Douglas
- Dundee Rep Theatre - Dundee
- Edinburgh Playhouse - Edinburgh
- Festival Theatre - Edinburgh
- His Majesty’s Theatre - Aberdeen
- King’s Theatre - Glasgow
- King’s Theatre - Edinburgh
- Mull Theatre - Isle of Mull
- Music Hall - Aberdeen
- Perth Concert Hall - Perth
- Perth Theatre - Perth
- Royal Lyceum Theatre - Edinburgh
- The Brunton - Musselburgh
- The Lemon Tree - Aberdeen
- The Studio - Potterrow, Edinburgh
- Theatre Royal - Dumfries
- Theatre Royal - Glasgow
- Traverse Theatre - Edinburgh
- Tron Theatre - Glasgow
Wales
- Aberystwyth Arts Centre - Aberystwyth
- Borough Theatre - Abergavenny
- Coliseum Theatre - Aberdare
- Grand Pavilion - Esplanade, Porthcawl
- Gwyn Hall - Neath
- Memo Arts Centre - Barry
- New Theatre - Cardiff
- Park and Dare Theatre - Treorchy
- Riverfront Theatre - Newport
- Sherman Theatre - Cardiff
- St David’s Hall - Cardiff
- Swansea Arena - Swansea
- Swansea Grand Theatre - Swansea
- The Stiwt - Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham
- Theatr Brycheiniog - Brecon, Powys
- Torch Theatre - Milford Haven
Northern Ireland
- Riverside Theatre - Coleraine, County Londonderry
Channel Islands
- Jersey Opera House - Jersey