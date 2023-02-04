Former secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport Nadine Dorries has launched her new Talk TV show by interviewing her old boss. Former prime minister Boris Johsnon appeared on the first episode of ‘Friday Night With Nadine’ on February 3..

The friendship between Dorries and Johnson has been well documented in the past. The opening remark from Dorries to the former PM was to thank him for sending tanks to Ukraine - the issue with this being that tanks were sent around six months after Johnson left office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to the less than smooth start, the show put the MP for Mid Bedfordshire in hot water before it had even hit the air. Dorries has been accused of breaking ministerial code by not consulting parliament before taking a TV job.

Ahead of the first show, Dorries said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23 year political career and experiences at the dispatch box to good use.

Most Popular

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No.10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

Can sitting MP’s present their own TV show?

Nadine Dorries will interview Boris Johnson on Talk TV show Friday Night with Nadine

Broadcast regulator Ofcom has clarified what is and isn’t allowed when it comes to politicians presenting TV shows. Essentially, they are allowed to present either TV or radio shows, but there are some exceptions to the rule.