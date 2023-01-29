News you can trust since 1837
Nadhim Zahawi sacked: Rishi Sunak fires Tory party chairman over multimillion-pound tax dispute

Nadhim Zahawi has been sacked as Tory chairman in a letter by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who says that there has been ‘a clear breach of Ministerial Code’

By Rahmah Ghazali
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has sacked Nadhim Zahawi as the party chairman of the Conservative Party after paying a penalty to resolve a multi million-pound tax dispute while he was a chancellor, the BBC has reported.

In a letter to Zahawi, Sunak said there “has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code.” The former chancellor of the exchequer has received pressure to resign in recent days as suspicions about his finances arose after he issued a statement to "clear up some of the confusion."

