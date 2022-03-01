Music man - Still Squeezing in lots of tour dates after 45 years

Heading to a venue near you Glenn Tilbrook

Tilbrook the troubadour continues to sing fans’ favourites to music-loving masses

Glenn Tilbrook has more than earned his place at the pop’s top table as one of our most cherished singers, guitarists and songwriters, not to mention an in-demand and endlessly endearing live performer.

But more than 40 years after he first answered an ad placed by Chris Difford looking for like-minded sorts to form the band that became the much-loved Squeeze, an ending is nowhere in sight, writes Martin Hutchinson.

Early days in Squeeze

Such is the continuing work ethic of a fellow who’s never been far from the action since Squeeze made their recording bow with the Packet Of Three EP in 1977.

Those humble three tracks led to such enduring pop classics as Take Me I’m Yours, Cool For Cats and others including Up The Junction, Another Nail In My Heart, Tempted, Labelled With Love, not to mention landmark albums like Argybargy, East Side Story and Some Fantastic Place.

Solo career

Glenn Tilbrook on tour

When not on Squeeze duty Glenn has embarked on a solo career that spawned the albums The Incomplete Glenn Tilbrook (2001) and Transatlantic Ping-Pong (2004), showcasing an ever-maturing song-writing talent.Happy Ending (2014) is arguably Glenn’s most personal work to date, a series of evocative portraits of time, people and places.

The work included writing and vocal contributions by his own children Leon and Wesley, in addition to old friends Simon Hanson (Fluffers/Squeeze drummer) and Dennis Greaves (Nine Below Zero, also Glenn’s compatriot in side project band The Co-operative).

Anyone who has witnessed Glenn on the live stage can attest to the “properness” of his doings, as it were.

Armed with ready wit, raucous vibes and a shed load of grin-inducing great songs, there are few musicians able to connect with their audience on such an immediate and warm level.

The ever-burgeoning festival circuit is frequently enriched by Tilbrook the troubadour, whether he be leafing through the plentiful back catalogue of Squeeze or dashing off impromptu audience requests ranging from Jimi Hendrix to Tony Orlando & Dawn, and all points in-between.

Glenn will be touring the UK until March 26. with tickets are available from the Box Offices and all the usual agencies.

Tour dates:

Friday February 25 Basingstoke The Haymarket

Saturday February 26 Gloucester Guildhall

Sunday February 27 Exeter Phoenix

Thursday March 3 Nuneaton Queen’s Hall

Friday March 4 Stamford Corn Exchange

Saturday March 5 Chester Live Rooms

Thursday March 10 Ilkley King’s Hall

Friday March 11 Holmfirth Picturedrome

Saturday March 12 Stockton Arc

Sunday March 13 York Crescent

Wednesday March 16 Lincoln New Theatre Royal

Thursday March 17 Southport Atkinson

Friday March 18 Whitley Bay Playhouse

Saturday March 19 Castleton Peak Cavern

Wednesday March 23 Winchester Theatre Royal

Thursday March 24 Bury St Edmonds Apex

Friday March 25 Wolverhampton Bilston The Robin 2