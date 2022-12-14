A mum has discovered a clever hack to permanently rid her bathroom of mould - a variety of plants which cost just £47. Lisa Leskiw, 44, bought a spider plant, a sansevieria - also known as a snake plant - and a peace lily after a tip from a pal.

She then placed them in her bathroom in the hope it would solve her mould problem. And, to her delight, she is now fungus free for the first time since 2015 - all at a cost of less than £50.

Mum-of-two Lisa, from Ashford in Middlesex, said: "I heard about these special plants at work and thought I may as well give it a shot. These plants are supposed to alter the environment in which mould thrives and grows - so I bought three different types.

"At first I wasn’t hopeful, but after a few days of them being underneath the mould it started to clear up. I’ve now been mould free for over a month for the first time in seven years which feels wonderful."

Lisa, a catering assistant, said she had been struggling with mould in her flat since she moved in. Every weekend, she’d scrub her ceiling in the hope it would fix the problem - but it never did.

So when a friend told her last month there are are plants that exist that can control humidity and moisture in your home, Lisa was desperate to try it.The-mum-of-two went to Homebase and purchased the spider plant for £6.95, the sansevieria for £25 and the peace lily for £15.

All three are known to help control humidity and moisture in homes - thus helping with mould issues. Lisa then positioned the plants in her bathroom below the mould in the hope it would make a difference.

Over the moon with the results, Lisa shared the hack on Facebook for other homeowners to read, and her post went viral.She has since accumulated nearly 3k likes and hundreds of comments.

Lisa said: "For as long as I’ve lived here, I’ve been scrubbing the bathroom ceiling with Cillit Bang mould remover.It works for a few days but then the mould would always return which was really frustrating.