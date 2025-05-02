Motorways seen as major factor for serious car collisions in the North West

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New research has found that motorways are a major concern for motorists in the North West region, with 38 per cent of drivers agreeing that motorways are likely to cause serious car collisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorway conditions with high speeds and denser traffic are considered a significant factor in causing dangerous driving conditions, with a further52 per cent of people saying they believe speeding is a primary cause of road collisions.

The data, from UK law firm Slater and Gordon, which has its headquarters in Manchester, saw further concerns such as 22 per cent believing cities cause the worst car accidents, followed by country roads at 21 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local ambitions towards achieving Vision Zero have grown significantly in the last five years, with the vision that by 2040, no one will be killed or seriously injured on UK roads.

The North West features a significant motorway network linking cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Chester, with public concerns raised over areas such as Manchester’s Mancunian way.

In the North West, strategies such as the Manchester Highway’s Investment Programme and the Merseyside Road Safety Partnership are just a small part of the wider efforts towards making Vision Zero possible by encourage safer driving and safer journeys.

The North West features a significant motorway network linking cities such as Manchester, Liverpool and Chester, with public concerns raised over areas such as Manchester’s Mancunian way.

Whilst the motorway stretches two miles across the centre, it reported 47 collisions occurring between May 2016 to May 2021; ultimately resulting in the motorway’s speed limit reduction from 50 mph to 30 mph since November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the research provided by the law firm raises questions if further training is required for drivers to increase their confidence in motorway driving, even if they have passed their test, especially in areas predominantly with motorway networks and denser traffic.

New research has found that motorways are a major concern for motorists in the North West region, with 38 per cent of drivers agreeing that motorways are likely to cause serious car collisions.

Learner drivers can voluntarily sign up for driving lessons on motorways in England, Scotland and Wales, provided they are accompanied by an instructor with appropriate dual controls fitted.

Jenny Keith, Principal Lawyer at Slater and Gordon, specialises in serious and fatal injuries. She adds, “Motorways clearly bring concern due to their high speeds, but despite what most people believe, most road traffic collisions happen on our everyday roads. This is why it is important to continue to advocate for safer roads and practice responsible driving methods, so you can be safe and keep others safe.

Road safety in all environments is a collective responsibility, and we must do everything we can to ensure all road users can be safe. Clearly, motorways and speeding are factors that cause concern, and the onus is on us all to ensure that risks are minimised and safety is the absolute priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those lacking confidence or needing extra support on the roads should absolutely utilise professional lessons through driving instructors. It's important to remind yourself that learning doesn’t stop as soon as you pass your test. Be open to learning about all the different environments you come across as you develop your driving skills.”