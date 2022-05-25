Millions of women are worried about cutting or colouring their own hair at home

But 28 per cent of those admitted they have never got it quite right.
As a result, 34 per cent had to ask a professional to sort it out.
Some of the main 'hair accident' fears include being left with bald patches, uneven cuts or their hair will turn a strange shade.
Burning hair on heated styling products, cutting it too short and jagged fringes were also among the top fears of home styling.
When it comes to colouring their own hair, women are afraid of damaging the texture, or choosing the wrong shade for their skin tone and regretting it afterwards.
Professional advice
Styling at home regularly
The research also found that despite the nervousness, women style their hair at home every three-and-a-half months on average.
And a quarter feel excited when changing up their do by themselves.
Main reasons for the DIY approach include having full control, being very particular about the style they want and it being more affordable, with women spending an average of £123 on their hair every six months.
Almost seven in 10 (69 per cent) choose to dye their own hair, leaving 46 per cent feeling confident, 28 per cent attractive and more than one in 10 feel free.
And social media has inspired 35 per cent to be more creative with their cut and colour, according to the research by OnePoll.