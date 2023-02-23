Micky Flanagan has announced extra tour dates for his UK and Ireland comeback tour. The stand-up comedian will take to the road with his If Ever We Needed It tour, travelling around the country, kicking off in Bournemouth next month.

For those familiar with the cockney’s previous brand of comedy, it will come as no surprise his latest content comes with the following warning: “The show covers Micky turning 60-who’d have thought it? As well as having sex with your glasses on, his school alumni and his ballbag. It’s fair to say it’s for over-16s.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 60-year-old shot to fame with The Out Out Tour in 2010, the phrase becoming synonymous with anyone planning on having a big night out. A tour spokesperson said: “He’s the man who gave Britain the “Out Out” phrase, which was used by Piccadilly Circus tube to put a smile on commuters’ faces as we came out out of Lockdown and went on to be used by TFL to encourage people back into theatres, restaurants and clubs. Micky cut his comedy teeth at these clubs and it clearly paid off.”

The initial tour announcement on February 17 came after the comedian previously confirmed warm up gigs in Newcastle, Manchester and London in February and March. Micky is known for his stand-up routines, including "The Perks of Peeping", "The Sh*ts Abroad", "The Crafty Cockney", "Tomato Sauce" and "Chicken Children".

Most Popular

But when will the If Ever We Needed It tour kick off and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Micky Flanagan extra tour dates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The comedian has announced extra tour dates for London and Leeds after the initial shows sold out. Extra dates include:

Bournemouth International Centre - March 16

Birmingham’s Utilita Arena - March 31

Leeds’ First Direct Arena - April 21

The O2 London - May 18

The O2 London - May 19

The O2 London - May 26

Micky Flanagan UK and Ireland tour dates - full list

Bournemouth International Centre - Wednesday, March 15

Bournemouth International Centre - Thursday, March 16

3Arena Dublin - Friday, March 24

Utilita Arena Birmingham - Thursday, March 30

Utilita Arena Birmingham - Friday, March 31

OVO Hydro Glasgow - Thursday, April 13

First Direct Arena Leeds - Thursday, April 20

First Direct Arena Leeds - Friday, April 21

The O2 London - Thursday, May 11

The O2 London - Friday, May 12

The O2 London - Saturday, May 14

The O2 London - Thursday, May 18

The O2 London - Friday, May 19

The O2 London - Friday, May 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micky Flanagan’s If Ever We Needed It tour - how to get tickets

Micky Flanagan has announced a new UK tour

Presale tickets for the If Ever We Needed It tour went live on Wednesday, February 22 at 10am. General tickets will go on sale on Saturday, February 25 at 10am.

Tickets will be available via the Ticketmaster website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad