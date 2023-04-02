News you can trust since 1837
M&Co stores closing this weekend after retailer falls into administration - full list of stores

A number of M&Co stores have been clearing its stock before pulling down their shutters for good. Here’s the full list of branches closing this weekend.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

A major high street retailer has closed several branches this weekend after falling into administration, with many set to follow suit in the near future. M&Co, which has 170 stores nationwide, are bidding farewell to high street shoppers and some shops have already confirmed their closing dates.

Previously called Mackay’s, the retailer fell into administration for the second time in two years in December. The business was put up for sale with an auction deadline for interested buyers by administrators at Teneo Financial Advisory.

Although its brand and intellectual property was sold to another major clothing retailer, Yours Clothing, the stores weren’t acquired and are set to close, resulting in the permanent closure of hundreds of stores across the country and the layoff of 1,910 staff.

M&Co previously said their stores would trade until Easter, and then begin the close down process via stock clearance. But some stores have shut their doors for good earlier than others on Saturday (April 1). These are:

    • Lewes
    • Gosport
    • Belper
    • Beccles
    • Newquay
    • Lerwick

    This is an addition to a number of stores that have already closed including M&Co’s branches in Wick and Fort William. Teneo said further stores will begin to vanish from the high street as store stock dries up.

    M&Co has been conducting a massive 30 to 60% off closing down sale online and in stores for the past few weeks in an effort to sell remaining stock. You can find the M&Co store closest to you by visiting the retailer’s website and using the store locator tool.

    Full list of M&Co’s stores expected to close: 

    • Airdrie
    • Alexandria
    • Alnwick
    • Alton
    • Ashbourne
    • Attleborough
    • Ayr
    • Banff
    • Beccles
    • Bathgate
    • Bellshill
    • Belper
    • Berwick
    • Beverly
    • Bexhill
    • Billericay
    • Billingham
    • Blairgowrie
    • Blandford Forum
    • Bognor
    • Bridgnorth
    • Bridlington
    • Bridport
    • Brighhouse
    • Bromsgrove
    • Broughty Ferry
    • Bucki
    • Buckingham
    • Burgess Hill
    • Calne
    • Camborne
    • Canvey Island
    • Castle Douglas
    • Chesham
    • Chester Le Street
    • Christchurch
    • Cleveleys
    • Clitheroe
    • Congleton
    • Cosham
    • Crewkerne
    • Cromer
    • Crowborough
    • Dartmouth
    • Deal
    • Didcot
    • Dingwall
    • Diss 
    • Dorcheshter
    • Driffield
    • Dunoon
    • East Grinstead
    • East Retford
    • Egham
    • Elgin
    • Exmouth
    • Fakenham
    • Farnborough
    • Faversham
    • FLeet
    • Forfar
    • Formby
    • Fort William
    • Friton
    • Garstand
    • Glenrothes
    • Gosport
    • Guisborough
    • Haddington
    • Haverhill
    • Hawick
    • Helensborough
    • Henley on Thames
    • Heswall
    • Hexcham 
    • Hitchin
    • Hove
    • Hunstanton
    • Ilkley
    • Inchinnan OSC
    • Inverness
    • Inverurie
    • Irvine
    • Isle of Man
    • Johnstone
    • Kirkintilloch
    • Lanark
    • Largs
    • Launceston
    • Lerwick
    • Lewes
    • Liskeard
    • Llandudno
    • Louth
    • Malton
    • March
    • Market Harborough
    • Marlow
    • Marple
    • Matlock
    • Melton Mowbray]Midsome Norton
    • Milngavie
    • Minehead
    • Monmouth
    • Montrose
    • Musselburgh
    • Nailsea
    • Nairn
    • Nantwich
    • Newport
    • Newquar
    • Newton Mearns
    • Northallerton
    • Oban
    • Orkney
    • Oswestry
    • Otley
    • Paisley
    • Penarth
    • Pershore
    • Perth
    • Peterhead
    • Petersfield
    • Portishead
    • Rayleigh
    • Rickmansworth
    • Ringwood
    • Ripon
    • Romsey
    • Ryde
    • Saffron Walden
    • Saltcoats
    • Sandbach
    • Seaford
    • Shaftesbury
    • Sidmouth
    • Sittingbourne
    • Sleaford
    • Sw Andrews
    • St Ives
    • St Neots
    • Stamford
    • Stonehaven
    • Stornoway
    • Stourport on Severn
    • Stowmarket
    • Stroud
    • Sudbury
    • Surbiton Tavistock
    • Teighmouth
    • Tenby
    • Tewkesbury
    • Thornbury
    • Thurso
    • Troon
    • Upminster
    • Uttoxeter
    • Warminster
    • Wells
    • Welshpool
    • West Kirby
    • Wetherby
    • Whitby
    • Whitehaven
    • Whistable
    • Wick
    • Wickford
    • Wishaw
    • Wutham
    • Wokingham
    • Woodbridge
    M&Co are closing all their 170 stores this year putting 1910 jobs at risk after they went into administration for a second time in two years. (Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images)
