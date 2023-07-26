McDonald’s fans are set to be gutted, as the fast-food restaurant is set to remove three popular items from its menu next week. The removal of the items comes into effect from August 1.

Leaving the menu for good is the Double Big Mac burger, which is available with or without bacon. The Biscoff McFlurry and the Spicy Sriracha Wrap are also set to suffer the same fate.

Fans were expecting it to come as the three items soon to be axed were available for just one month as part of a limited selection. Other new items such as the double chocolate pie will be available for a little while longer.

However, McDonald’s are more than making up as they’re set to bring six new items to its 2023 summer menu. The list of treats includes a McCrispy Deluxe along with a double version of one of the fast food giant’s favourite burgers.

The six new items are, again, available from a limited time only and will be on the menu in the coming weeks. The exact date the new summer menu will be available is Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

