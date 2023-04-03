Phase Five of the MCU is well underway, and Nick Fury’s long-anticipated return with Secret Invasion is just around the corner. The phase launched with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantum Mania and includes the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Loki season 3 and The Marvels.

Secret Invasion is one of the most exciting additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and opens up a world of opportunities. The latest trailer gives a preview of the escalating war as Nick Fury returns to Earth and uncovers a conspiracy for a group of shapeshifting Skrulls to infiltrate the planet.

In true Marvel style, the trailer is filled with easter eggs of previous Marvel projects and comic books to get fans excited and give them an idea of what to expect. The series so far looks like quite the departure from the comic book of the same name. The comic book centres heavily around the Avengers, whereas the series is set to be more of a political thriller centred around Nick Fury back doing his spy thing.

Fans will remember that in Spider-Man: No Way Home it was revealed that Nick Fury had been off-earth for some time with Talos and his wife taking the place of Fury and Maria Hill. It’s unclear how long Fury has been away but Talos is heard saying that things have gotten “much worse” since he left. It’s entirely possible that Fury would have disappeared as far back as Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Olivia Coleman’s character is heard mentioning the war in the shadows that have raged on this planet, suggesting that fans are going to get a better look at the espionage side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that has only scraped the surface.

We’ll also get to catch up with Everret Ross (Martin Freeman) who is on the run after the events of Wakanda Forever - who could turn out to be a Skrull. While Fury makes it clear that he won’t be getting help from the Avengers this time, and is going it alone, the trailer gives us a good look at friends like Rhodey in his new role as the president’s right hand man as well as Olivia Coleman’s Sonya Falsworth who already looks like one to be suspicious of.

The series will include the return of some of the MCU’s already established characters like Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury. Additionally, Captain Marvel star Ben Mendelsohn who played Talos will also reprise his role.

So, how can you watch Secret Invasion as it drops? Here’s everything you need to know.

Secret Invasion release date

Secret Invasion will premiere on June 21, 2023. The series is available to stream on Disney+ .

Full cast of Secret Invasion

Dermot Mulroney is expected to appear as United States President Ritson, while Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, and Katie Finneran have been cast in undisclosed roles.

Samuel L. Jackson - Nick Fury

Ben Mendelsohn - Talos

Colbie Smulders - Maria Hill

Kingsley Ben-Adir - Gravik

Emilia Clarke - G’iah daughter of Talos

Olivia Colman - Sonya Falsworth

Don Cheadle - James “Rhodey” Rhodes

Martin Freeman - Everett K. Ross

How to sign up to Disney+

Those hoping to catch the latest Marvel series can sign up via the Disney+ website. You can sign up for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year