Marelle Sturrock, who was heavily pregnant, was found dead at a property in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday morning, April 25. Ms Sturrock, 35, was a teacher at a local primary school.

Police Scotland have now confirmed a murder investigation has been launched into Ms. Sturrock’s death. Officers launched a manhunt for her fiancé , David Yates, with police confirming on Thursday evening that a man’s body had been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland also confirmed Marelle’s unborn baby, who was 29 weeks old, did not survive. Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: "I can confirm that sadly her unborn baby did not survive. Her partner David Yates is wanted in connection with Marelle’s death. At this time we have no information to suggest anyone else has been involved

A white Seat Ateca belonging to David Yates was discovered at Mugdock Country Park, nine miles away from where Marelle was found, on Tuesday, sparking a major police search. DS Kilbane said the last confirmed sighting of him was on Sunday evening after 8pm.

Most Popular

She added: “His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area. We will keep an open mind on this as we continue to search the area.”

Marelle Sturrock and David Yates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an updated statement on Thursday evening police confirmed the body of a man was found in a reservoir. He is yet to be formally identified but it is believed to be David Yates, Ms Sturrock’s partner.