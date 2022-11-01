Made.com , an online furniture retailer, is on a brink of collapse after it filed a notice to appoint administrators following its failure to find a buyer for the business. The BBC reported the company’s shares were suspended on Tuesday (November 1), and it no longer accepts new orders meaning it is now at risk of depleting cash reserves if further funding could not be found.

Launched in 2011, Made.com saw increased sales during the pandemic as many people stayed at home and shopped online. However, global supply chain concerns have hampered the company’s delivery schedules, and the cost-of-living crisis has caused consumers to reduce their purchases of home furnishings. By the end of 2021, it employed over 700 staff with offices in London, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, China, and Vietnam.

In a notice posted on its website , Made.com said: “The company is currently exploring all options including an accelerated sale of all parts of the business or it will go into Administration. At the moment, we are not taking new orders. We are able to deliver some outstanding orders and we will provide customers with information about their orders as quickly as possible.

“We appreciate this has been frustrating for all our customers and we are truly, deeply sorry for this situation. We will do everything we can to achieve the best possible outcome for customers, suppliers and staff.”

